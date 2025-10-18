The New York Jets will be missing their most important offensive player when the team takes on the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Garrett Wilson was ruled out for Sunday’s clash with Carolina. The star wideout injured his knee in last week's harrowing loss to the Denver Broncos. Wilson's absence will further hamper the league’s worst passing offense.

New York received more disappointing injury news on Saturday when Michael Carter II was downgraded from questionable to out, per the team’s official X account. Carter suffered a concussion in Week 4’s loss to the Miami Dolphins and will miss his third straight game on Sunday.

The veteran cornerback was able to return to practice this week. Carter was listed as a full participant Wednesday through Friday, earning a questionable tag. However, the downgrade ahead of Sunday’s game suggests that Carter wasn’t yet able to clear the concussion protocol. All players in the protocol need to be cleared for action by an independent neurologist.

Michael Carter II sidelined for Jets-Panthers clash

A fifth-round pick by the Jets in 2021, Carter helped turn New York’s pass defense around. He joined Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed to create one of the league’s best secondaries from 2022-2024.

But Carter regressed last year as injuries and team dysfunction contributed to his worst season as a pro. Hoping for a fresh start under new head coach (and former Jets cornerback) Aaron Glenn, Carter has continued to struggle in 2025.

With Carter stumbling out of the gate and Brandon Stephens disappointing in his debut with the team, the Jets acquired Jarvis Brownlee in a trade with the Tennessee Titans after Week 3. New York was hoping to bolster its beleaguered secondary with the talented sophomore CB.

Brownlee made his Jets debut in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys but played sparingly. With Carter sidelined again in Week 6, Brownlee took on a more substantial role. He played 68.3 percent of New York’s defensive snaps and finished fourth on the team with six tackles. Carter's absence this Sunday will create another opportunity for Brownlee to establish himself as the team's top slot corner.

The 0-6 Jets are off to their worst start since Adam Gase’s 2020 abomination. New York will host the 3-3 Panthers on Sunday as Justin Fields attempts to rebound from one of the worst passing games in NFL history.