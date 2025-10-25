The New York Jets remain winless on the season as they enter the Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. It appears to be yet another losing season, as the franchise continues to struggle to find success. Things are so bad for the organization right now that even team owner Woody Johnson called himself out in his latest statements.

Johnson, who is 78 years old, was asked point-blank what makes a good NFL owner by Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The financial mogul admitted that when it comes to winning games, he is a bad owner. Woody Johnson also claimed that he believes he connects well with the players on the Jets' roster.

“Well, I'm obviously not a good owner in terms of winning,” Johnson said. “I think the players can relate to me in some ways, even though I don't have their background. I have a certain amount of empathy, I think, that they can feel. I can't be them. I don't have their background. I didn't grow up in their neighborhood.

“There's no way I can completely understand what they went through and their life. But I think they know that I'm an understanding person. I'm willing to listen to anybody to tell me anything they want to tell me. I'm willing to listen to their ideas, too.”

Through seven weeks of the season, the Jets are the only team in the league without at least one win. What's even more frustrating is that five of the seven losses were by just one possession. Meaning the team has had several opportunities to earn a win and just haven't been able to do so.

The Jets are being led by first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, who served as the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions previously. Meanwhile, the offense is experiencing quarterback woes, as Justin Fields was benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor during the 13-6 Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. However, Fields will get the start on Sunday due to Taylor being ruled out with an injury.

The remainder of the 2025-26 campaign may be a frustrating one for the Jets, which isn't new for this franchise. Especially considering the last time Woody Johnson's team made the postseason was in 2010.