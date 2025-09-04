Sep 4, 2025 at 9:05 AM ET

The New York Jets enter the 2025 NFL season with a sense of optimism. Aaron Glenn is now leading the team and is ready to change the culture in New York. Unfortunately, the Jets got some terrible injury news just days before the beginning of the regular season.

Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a torn triceps during Wednesday's practice, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

That injury will keep Vera-Tucker off the practice field indefinitely. He will be placed on injured reserve and will almost certainly miss the 2025 NFL season, Rapoport added.

The veteran guard suffered his injury during a one-on-one drill at practice.

News first broke about Vera-Tucker's injury on Wednesday afternoon. Multiple insiders, including The Athletic's Dianna Russini, noted that the injury could be significant.

“Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker has suffered a potentially serious injury and could miss significant time, source says,” Russini reported. “New York’s offensive line takes a hit ahead of its Week 1 game against the Steelers. Vera-Tucker was just named a captain for Aaron Glenn.”

New York initially feared a season-ending triceps injury, which is exactly what happened.

AVT's injury is a brutal blow for a Jets team that finally looked to have shored up their offensive line.

Who will fill in for Alijah Vera-Tucker on the Jets offensive line in 2025?

Now the Jets have to fill the vacancy left by AVT at right guard.

But who will step up and take that starting spot?

That remains to be seen, but it will likely be a multi-step process.

If AVT does go on injured reserve, that will open up another roster spot for the Jets. Adding a free agent makes a ton of sense, whether as a plug-and-play starter or simply creating depth.

But that is not much of a short-term option for New York with Week 1 just days away.

The Jets could be forced to lean on either backup guard Xavier Newman or backup center Josh Myers at right guard in Week 1.

Expect New York to add a free agent, or elevate a practice squad player, after AVT goes on IR.

The Jets kick off the regular season with a home game against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.