Aaron Rodgers will not play for the New York Jets in 2025. Rodgers learned his fate on Super Bowl Sunday, per Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer.

Many fans will wonder if retirement is in the cards now for the Super Bowl wining quarterback. However, Glazer additionally provided clarity on Rodgers' 2025 situation.

“If that means that he will be a June 1 designation, that allows him to sign with any team in the league on March 12 if he decides to continue to play,” Glazer shared on X.

Another words, the Jets can release him which allows Rodgers to sign anywhere he wants. Does this mean Rodgers will continue playing in '25?

“Given that Aaron made the effort to fly back to discuss his future, all signs point to him continuing to play. It just won't be for the Jets,” Glazer said.

Aaron Rodgers' Jets tenure produced disappointing results

Rodgers once fueled excitement for the Jets in landing to New York via trade ahead of 2023. Jets fans envisioned a return to the postseason and a potential Super Bowl run.

But most fans will remember Rodgers' tenure for being shortened — both in '23 and in now leaving the franchise after two seasons.

Rodgers tore his Achilles on the first offensive series with the Jets in the season opener. New York finished 7-10 overall without Rodgers.

The former Green Bay Packers QB stayed healthy in 2024. But the Jets underachieved and watched a coaching change. The Jets fired Robert Saleh during the season, making way for Jeff Ulbrich. Rodgers managed to produce a 3,897-yard season with 28 touchdowns. But this Jets team became one of the worst ones he suited up for.

Now, new head coach Aaron Glenn has decided to look for a new QB1 for the Jets. Rodgers, 41, has the potential to become one of the more coveted free agents once the Jets officially sever ties. There will be teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, or New York Giants likely hunting for a QB. Even the Los Angeles Rams could be at play, if L.A. loses Matthew Stafford to retirement.