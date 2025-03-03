Breece Hall was selected by the New York Jets with the 36th overall pick just three years ago. He arrived with a great deal of excitement after a record-setting three-year career at Iowa State, and a promising rookie season was cut short after only seven games, when an ACL tear against the Denver Broncos robbed Jets fans of one of their most exciting first-year players in years. Hall has been productive in his two seasons since then, though unspectacular in comparison to expectations.

With just one year remaining on his current deal, Breece Hall could be going into his final season with the Jets next fall, which would've seemed unlikely, if not inconceivable, early on in his rookie season when it looked like he was well on his way to being the most productive back in a class that includes James Cook, Kenneth Walker III, Brian Robinson Jr., Kyren Williams and Isiah Pacheco. Now, the Jets may pass up the opportunity to re-sign Hall not only because of his injury history, but because there are two young backs on the roster who could equal Hall's production while remaining cheaper for longer.

“It is viewed as unlikely as of now that the Jets will pursue an early extension with running back Breece Hall, who will be a free agent in 2026,” writes Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “The Jets have two promising young running backs (Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis) under contract through 2027.”

If Hall were to eventually re-sign with the Jets before hitting free agency it wouldn't be the biggest surprise, but if he doesn't, at least the Jets can rest comfortably knowing that both Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis have flashed glimpses of being legitimate starters in the NFL.

Together, these two rookie running backs combined for 122 carries, 408 rushing yards, and five total touchdowns in the 2024 season, regularly taking touches away from Hall and enraging those fantasy football managers who were eager to use a 1st round draft pick on the 23-year-old back just months earlier.

For now, fantasy owners would be wise to handcuff Hall with both Allen and Davis next season while the Jets try to figure out who, if any of these three, is their running back of the future.