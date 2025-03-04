It seems that every year, there’s a team that just can’t get out of its own way. A pattern that, in recent memory, has found a way to repeat itself for the New York Jets.

With their last two campaigns becoming more of a savage spin of a roulette wheel, rather than thorough roster construction by the front office. The organization hired Darren Mougey as the new general manager, and went out and made a quality head coaching hire in Aaron Glenn – who has the right expertise to transform this offense in one season.

The team made the expected decision to release Davante Adams on Tuesday, with Aaron Rodgers on the cusp of landing with another.. Let's be honest.. desperate franchise. The Adams exit is saving New York $29.9 million in cap space, so free agency has suddenly taken a turn for the better.

If the season started today, Tyrod Taylor would bridge the gap as the Jets’ QB1. Nothing wrong there. The 35-year-old journeyman has been quite successful in numerous systems throughout his career. But it would be shocking to see the Jets front office make it through these next few months without a new quarterback hitting the depth chart.

Jets sign Justin Fields to prove-it contract in NFL free agency

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue taking their time weighing their options – that being Russell Wilson and Justin Fields – New York won't be dragging its feet in pursuit of a quarterback.

Fields is a low-risk, high-reward option for the Jets, especially considering what the fans have just experienced in the last two seasons. His throwing arm looked better in six positive starts for Pittsburgh, and he has potential to bring out a better version of Breece Hall than what the star running back showed with Rodgers under center.

It’s also a real possibility that the Jets bring in one of the exciting prospects from the 2025 NFL Draft class, which has been a laborious activity for this franchise in recent years.

Fields likely won't prefer committing to a long-term contract with any team this offseason, but the former first round draft pick certainly wants to land somewhere that offers ample room to show off his skill set.