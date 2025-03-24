Jaxson Dart has quickly become one of the most sought-after prospects in the NFL draft, attracting interest from several teams. His rapid development and clear upside have reshaped the draft outlook, leaving even established franchises uncertain. Bill Simmons recently compared the former Ole Miss quarterback to this year's version of Bo Nix.

During his podcast on Thursday, Bill Simmons spoke with draft expert Todd McShay and shared his thoughts on Dart’s draft stock.

“It seems like he's the Bo Nix of this draft. Bo Nix ends up going, what 12? Seems conceivable. He was second round, second round, second round, and maybe late first round, then ultimately is 12.”

After a remarkable season where he racked up 4,279 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, Dart has drawn considerable attention, making him a strong candidate for a first-round selection in the upcoming draft.

Simmons made his statement after McShay revealed that the New York Jets could make an unexpected move, as there is interest in Dart within the organization. The Jets currently hold the No. 7 pick in the draft.

Jaxson Dart before the NFL Draft

Dart completed 69.3% of his passes in 2024, recording a 180.7 passer rating—the highest in the FBS. His standout performance has put him firmly on the radar of NFL scouts and teams, sparking debate over whether he could realistically crack the top 10 in the draft.

For comparison, Bo Nix delivered an outstanding rookie season with the Denver Broncos, starting all 17 games and guiding them to their first playoff appearance since 2015. He completed 66% of his passes, throwing for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

In Pro Football Focus' latest 2025 mock draft, Jaxson Dart landed with the Tennessee Titans, who traded down from the No. 1 pick to select him at No. 3. This move could benefit both Dart and the Titans as they look to maximize his strengths while addressing other roster needs.

As draft speculation continues, teams like the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets, both holding top-10 picks, could also be in the mix. While some projections place Dart in the second round, others have him going as high as No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders. The most frequent prediction links him to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 overall.

Will Dart transition smoothly to the pros?

Despite the growing buzz, doubts remain about Dart’s ability to adjust from a college system that some believe simplifies quarterback reads. According to Bleacher Report, multiple scouts view him as a see-it-throw-it passer who struggles against complex defenses. This raises concerns for teams expecting immediate impact from a first-round selection.

Last year, hardly anyone expected Bo Nix to be drafted as high as 12th overall by the Denver Broncos. With no consensus on the third-best quarterback behind Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward, Dart could be the one who skyrockets past expectations on draft day.

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, Dart stands at a pivotal moment where his college success could either propel him into a promising pro career or leave him fighting to carve out his place in the league.