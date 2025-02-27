This week, a bizarre story unfolded with reports of a verbal confrontation between NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport and Fox's Jordan Schultz inside an Indianapolis Starbucks. Both reporters were on the scene for the NFL Scouting Combine taking place in the city, when apparently a heated confrontation went down.

On Thursday, Rapoport stopped by ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, and naturally, one of the topics discussed was the incident. For his part, Rapoport seemed to downplay things, discussing how things unfolded from his point of view, per Pat McAfee on X, formerly Twitter.

“So last night when it all broke everyone in the world texted me wanting to know details,” said Rapoport. “It was all out there, Florio basically wrote the whole thing. There’s not much to add. I woke up this morning and everyone in the world texted me.”

“Well we’re all happy that you’re both okay. We’d like to let that be known. With that being said, what is next, are you guys going to shake hands before you get out of town? What are we doing?” wondered McAfee.

Rapoport didn't exactly answer that question, instead proceeding to joke about how the two would likely be at different coffee shops moving forward.

The incident allegedly revolved around Schultz's recent report that Matthew Stafford had met with Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in Montana. Rapoport then described that gathering as more of a chance encounter rather than a planned meeting, which Schultz went on to dispute, per Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.

Evidently, things simmered from there, although it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if there were more to come out about this feud over the next few days.

In any case, it wouldn't appear likely that Rapoport and Schultz will be grabbing a coffee together anytime soon.