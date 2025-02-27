The NFL world has gathered in Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine. And while top defensive prospect Abdul Carter won’t work out due to a shoulder injury and Shedeur Sanders has decided not to throw at the event, football fans were still treated to some fireworks.

During an otherwise laidback Wednesday, an altercation broke out. Between two reporters. Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had words at a Starbucks in the JW Marriott in Indy, according to ProFootballTalk. Shultz was apparently the aggressor, getting into Rapoport’s face and saying something along the lines of, “If this continues, we’re going to have a f*****g problem,” per PFT.

We’ve got a Combine fight!

Well, almost. Rapoport asked a clearly agitated Shultz to back away from him and Shultz repeated his claim about the two having a f*****g problem. Then he did, in fact, back away and things de-escalated. However, the fracas was reported to NFL security by Rapoport because he considered it a threat of physical violence, per ProFootBallTalk.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport would like to confirm, ‘Are you talking to me?’

The dustup apparently stemmed from a back-and-forth on social media that got a little personal, according to PFT’s breakdown of the incident.

Shultz reported on Wednesday that Tom Brady hosted Matthew Stafford at his home in Montana in an effort to recruit the veteran passer to the Raiders. Rapoport then responded on X that the meeting between Brady and Stafford was a coincidence and that Brady was neither hosting nor recruiting the quarterback.

Well, Shultz didn’t much care for his reporting being questioned, doubling down on his initial characterization of the Brady/Stafford encounter and disparaging Rapoport for believing that two rich people could meet by chance at a fancy ski resort in Montana.

That’s how things ended online. But then the two NFL reporters ran into each other at Starbucks (by chance!) and things got real. Prior to the Shultz/Rapoport showdown, the biggest Combine controversy had been Pete Carroll flying coach to the event.