The NFL training camp season is underway as teams across the country start their preparation. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants are two of many teams welcoming in new quarterbacks into their system. However, the scrutiny they have been put under by the media upsets former Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt. To him, the statistics are extremely unnecessary.

Teams around the league keep stats during training camp to determine how players are doing. It could even be a factor when it comes to finalizing a roster or deciding who wins a starting spot. However, Watt is upset that the media has begun to take it so seriously. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year took to social media to share his thoughts.

“Training Camp “stats” are insane and ridiculous,” Watt said. “Used to think it was always just people joking, but now seeing them seriously reported. You have no idea what the purpose of that period is, what the goals are, what the context is, etc. More importantly, practice is for practicing. You’re supposed to fail. You’re supposed to try new things, see what works and what doesn’t work, etc. If you only do what works, you’ll never grow, adapt, change. The entire point of training camp is to build and grow towards the season so that you perform your best when the real games start.”

Watt attended twelve training camps during his NFL career. Even when he was in his last season with the Cardinals, the defensive end was a vocal leader and advocate for his teammates. Now that the media's focus is on statistics, Watt is worried that their context is at risk of being lost.

Current players echo Watt's sentiment. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an interception on Day 1 and told fans not to worry. However, the media world has their sights set on each player's numbers, regardless of if they tell the full story or not.