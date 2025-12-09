The Philadelphia Eagles rarely watch Jalen Hurts cough the football up. But the Super Bowl-winning quarterback hit a historically embarrassing moment against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hurts started out throwing an interception to Da'Shawn Hand. The edge rusher had the ball poked out, though, for the fumble. Hurts picked up the football… only to lose it again on Monday Night Football.

The Super Bowl LIX Most Valuable Player hit a mark not seen since 1978, per ESPN Insights. He's the first player in 47 years to commit a double turnover.

The Super Bowl LIX Most Valuable Player hit a mark not seen since 1978, per ESPN Insights. He's the first player in 47 years to commit a double turnover.

That fluky moment added to what became a sloppy evening out at SoFi Stadium between both playoff contenders.

The Eagles and Chargers were marred by offensive lapses

Hurts wasn't the only one with a flawed moment on the field.

The Eagles QB was even sacked by, of all folks, Sulley from Monsters Inc. The popular Disney character even turned to hand combat from the edge to beat the edge and come up with the comedic sack.

SULLEY SACKED JALEN HURTS 😈 Monsters Funday Football is live now on ESPN2, Disney+, Disney XD, Disney Channel and the ESPN App! pic.twitter.com/2bNhqZ743d — ESPN (@espn) December 9, 2025

But in real life, Hurts was bottled to just nine rushing yards and 127 through the air before the end of the fourth. Los Angeles didn't get much going offensively either.

The Bolts only made five of 12 third-down conversions before the fourth arrived. Justin Herbert endured a rough first three quarters, too — taking five sacks. Jalyx Hunt got Herbert twice to lead Philly.

Even the Chargers witnessed this scary moment: Star safety Derwin James leaving momentarily with a potential head injury.

Saquon Barkley, however, broke the Eagles out of their offensive slump by busting loose on a 52-yard rushing touchdown to take the 16-13 lead in the fourth.