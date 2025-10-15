Some NFL teams have more issues than others, but nobody is perfect. Each team has issues, some big and some small, all of which can play a part in the goals of each team not panning out. After all, only one of the 32 teams in the league will end up as Super Bowl champions. So, what is the biggest fatal flaw plaguing each team through six weeks of the 2025 season?

Baltimore Ravens

Fatal flaw: Injuries and a slow start will lead to too big of a hole to climb out of

The Baltimore Ravens have a roster that seems poised to one day win the Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson's team could contend for a championship again as soon as next season, but their 2025 season is already a lost cause. The Ravens are 1-5. The team has been riddled with injuries. They also had the unfortunate reality of facing some of the best teams in the NFL to start the season. Their less-than-ideal start means that a playoff appearance is already unlikely. The injuries will likely be too much to overcome.

Buffalo Bills

Fatal flaw: A lack of playmakers for Josh Allen to throw to

After starting off the season looking like the best team in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills have lost two straight games. They will be okay, but one fatal flaw has been exposed during this mini losing streak. That flaw would be that the team doesn't have enough talented pass catchers. Josh Allen has often had to act as Superman for the Bills to win games because the receiving corps of Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer, and Khalil Shakir is underwhelming. Those players can all serve as third options, but none of them thrive as a number one target who can win in one-on-one situations or catch 50/50 balls.

Cincinnati Bengals

Fatal flaw: The offensive line is still terrible

The Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line was horrible last season, and it didn't get any better last year. The team's inability to block has played a big part in the team already having three different quarterbacks who have started this year. Joe Burrow was hurt early in the year, and the Bengals recently replaced Jake Browning with the recently traded for Joe Flacco. Chase Brown has also had a terrible season at running back. Brown was expected to have a big year. Instead, Cincinnati has the fewest rushing yards (340) in the entire league.

Cleveland Browns

Fatal flaw: The Browns still haven't found their quarterback

Dillon Gabriel is the Cleveland Browns' 41st starting quarterback since 1999. The team hasn't been able to nail the most important position in football since they re-joined the NFL. Number 42 might be right around the corner. After a disastrous debut by Gabriel, fans are already pleading for Shedeur Sanders to take over under center. Regardless of who takes snaps at quarterback the rest of this season, both rookies will likely have first-year struggles, and it is very possible that neither will be the long-term answer at QB.

Denver Broncos

Fatal flaw: Bo Nix is inconsistent

The Denver Broncos' defense is elite and clearly one of the best in the NFL. The team also has a great offensive line, and JK Dobbins has brought more to the backfield than anticipated. At times, Bo Nix has looked like a star. At other times, the passing game hasn't gotten going. In their most recent game, the Broncos were able to walk away victorious because the defense is so elite, but it certainly wasn't pretty. Nix needs to put it all together on a more consistent basis if the Broncos are to compete for the Super Bowl.

Houston Texans

Fatal flaw: C.J. Stroud is being too safe with the football

Ball security is one thing, but C.J. Stroud's refusal to take chances is hurting the Houston Texans. Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons ever. In a year in which he was in the MVP race, Stroud joined Joe Montana and Tom Brady on a list of the only quarterbacks to lead the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio and passing yards per game. He has been too mediocre ever since then, though. The Texans haven't been making big plays, and Stroud needs to be more willing to risk a turnover if it means potentially taking the top off of defenses.

Indianapolis Colts

Fatal flaw: Daniel Jones' early success may be a facade

Daniel Jones has seemingly experienced a resurgence in Indianapolis. His Colts are humming, and the ex-draft bust has been praised because of it. However, while the Colts are winning games, Jones hasn't played as big of a part in the team's success as many are claiming. His numbers are somewhat mediocre, and it seems likely that the quarterback will revert back to his old ways at some point. Luckily, Jones has Jonathan Taylor and a great receiving corps to lean on, but he was considered a draft bust for a reason, and it seems unlikely that he has truly broken out from that label.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Fatal flaw: Travis Hunter isn't doing enough on either side

Receivers and cornerbacks are rarely drafted inside the top two of the NFL Draft, but the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to the second pick to take Travis Hunter because he can thrive at both positions on both sides of the field. Hunter has been somewhat underwhelming at both receiver and cornerback, though, despite the fact that his Jaguars have found some team success. Hunter only has 20 receptions for 197 yards, and he hasn't played often on defense. The Jaguars need more out of a number two pick, especially one whom they traded up for.

Kansas City Chiefs

Fatal flaw: No explosion from the team's running backs

It was easy to predict that the Kansas City Chiefs would get back on track after a slow start. The defense is great, Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, and pass-catching reinforcements have/are making their way into the lineup. The one thing that lacks for the team that has made it to the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons is running back talent. Isiah Pacheco looks like a shell of his former self, as does Kareem Hunt. The team has started to give Brashard Smith more opportunities, but he hasn't done much to warrant extended playing time, either. The Chiefs need balance on their offensive attack, but it may take trading for a running back to truly get that.

Las Vegas Raiders

Fatal flaw: The Raiders are too turnover prone

Geno Smith has struggled as the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback. Smith already has 10 interceptions, many of which were inexcusable. With Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders' offense was expected to be much better than it has been. Smith's turnover problem makes the trade for him look questionable, though.

Los Angeles Chargers

Fatal flaw: Injuries have erased a promising season

The Los Angeles Chargers burst onto the scene and are still atop the stacked AFC West. However, their reign atop the division likely won't last. Injuries are quickly getting the best of the team. Both Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton are on the injured reserve, as are Rashawn Slater and Khalil Mack. Joe Alt is sidelined, too. The passing attack led by Justin Herbert appeared to be back in a big way to start the season, but injuries to the offensive line and top running backs are limiting what the Chargers can do on offense.

Miami Dolphins

Fatal flaw: The defense can't stop the run

The Miami Dolphins have already allowed 1,011 rushing yards, which is by far the most in the NFL. The team has long lacked depth on the defensive interior, and that has finally culminated in a disastrous season. The Dolphins have a lot of problems, but their run defense is the most glaring.

New England Patriots

Fatal flaw: The Patriots' running game

Drake Maye is having an MVP-caliber season, and the big free agent investments that the New England Patriots made in the offseason are paying off. The biggest thing holding the Patriots back is the running game. Rhamondre Stevenson still can't hold onto the football, and Antonio Gibson tore his ACL. TreVeyon Henderson was supposed to be the answer, but he has yet to be given a big role. Perhaps the rookie will break out in the near future.

New York Jets

Fatal flaw: There isn't a feasible quarterback option

Justin Fields is arguably the worst starting quarterback in the NFL. Although he is a great rusher, his inaccuracy, inability to read defenses, and incistancy on holding onto the football has resulted in the New York Jets' offensive attack being nonexistent. The Jets rank second-to-last with just 1,052 passing yards. The Jets gave Fields a three-year contract despite the fact that his passing flaws led to him busting out with two other teams. The team needs to replace him sooner rather than later, but there isn't a quarterback on the roster who is worth playing. Journeyman Tyrod Taylor is Fields's backup.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Fatal flaw: Aaron Rodgers is washed up

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had underwhelming quarterback play ever since Ben Roethlisberger's final seasons in the NFL. Despite that, Mike Tomlin's team always seems to win games. In fact, the Steelers coach has never had his team below .500 to finish a season. Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be the quarterback who finally took the team to the next level, and if fans just looked at the standings, they may have thought that became reality. The Steelers are 4-1, but Rodgers hasn't looked like his Green Bay Packers self. The Steelers have only 1,033 passing yards, which are the fewest in the NFL. Rodgers hasn't connected with DK Metcalf as often as anticipated.

Tennessee Titans

Fatal flaw: Cam Ward doesn't have any help

The Tennessee Titans earned the number one pick and drafted Cam Ward. They haven't developed from being the worst team in the NFL, though. Ward has had some flashes, but his receivers haven't helped him out at all, nor have Tennessee's ball carriers. The Titans have struggled with drops and a lack of explosiveness. The Titans just fired their coach, so perhaps that will light a fire under the offense.

Arizona Cardinals

Fatal flaw: Marvin Harrison isn't a superstar

The Arizona Cardinals won their first two games of the season, but the wheels have since fallen off with four straight losses. One issue that is plaguing the team was a problem last year as well. That flaw is that Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn't reached his potential. Harrison was the first receiver drafted last year, but Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, and Ladd McConkey all outplayed him. Rome Udunze has seemingly surpassed Harrison as well, and even Xavier Worthy has had great moments. Despite so many great receivers available in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cardinals went with the supposed surefire pick. Harrison has been mediocre despite consistent claims that the team plans on getting him the ball more. Harrison's averageness has been compounded by injuries in Arizona's running back room.

Atlanta Falcons

Fatal flaw: Michael Penix Jr. is the worst of the 2024 rookie quarterbacks

Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix were all drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams was one of the most generational talents ever, but Daniels won the Rookie of the Year. Nix has arguably the best stats overall, and Maye is currently in MVP conversations. Expectations are still high for McCarthy, but Penix has largely underwhelmed so far. The Falcons are 3-2, and Penix has flashed at times, but it seems that his ceiling is by far the lowest of his sophomore quarterback peers.

Carolina Panthers

Fatal flaw: Lack of a pass rush

The Carolina Panthers only have five sacks. Their inability to get after the quarterback has been their biggest fatal flaw so far. With Patrick Jones and D.J. Wonnum serving as the primary edge rushers, there isn't much of a path for the Panthers improving their sack production.

Chicago Bears

Fatal flaw: Too many penalties

The Chicago Bears struggled to close out games last year, but they had a roster stocked with enough talent that there was plenty of optimism surrounding the team this season. Ben Johnson has gotten the team trending in the right direction, largely because of his advanced play-calling ability. However, he hasn't coached the team up enough to limit penalties. The Bears commit 8.6 penalties per game, which is the fourth-highest mark in the NFL. The Bears need to clean things up.

Dallas Cowboys

Fatal flaw: The Cowboys' defense gives up big plays in the passing game

Through six weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have already given up 184 points. Regardless of if they face playoff teams or rebuilding programs, they always seem to give up high scoring totals. This is largely because the passing defense gives up big plays far too often. In fact, the 1,719 yards and 15 touchdowns the team has given up through the air are both the most in the NFL. The Cowboys have DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs. Both cornerbacks are highly aggressive defenders. Although it sometimes results in big plays for the Cowboys, this season it has had the opposite effect. The decision to trade away their best pass rusher, Micah Parsons, is doing the team no favors in this regard, either.

Detroit Lions

Fatal flaw: Depth in the defensive secondary

The Detroit Lions have a lot of talent on their roster. Eventually, the team will have enough talent in the secondary. For now, though, they have a lot of cornerbacks and safeties out, and it has led to them allowing 13 passing touchdowns. Terrion Arnold, D.J. Reed, and Avonte Maddox are all hurt, and Brian Branch was just suspended for a game after initiating a scuffle against the Chiefs.

Green Bay Packers

Fatal flaw: The Packers still don't have a WR1

The Green Bay Packers had a productive offseason. They most notably traded for Parsons to bring in a star on defense. One known concern was that they needed a top receiver option. The team has had plenty of pass-catching depth for a while, but they haven't had a true WR1 in some time. Matthew Golden was drafted in the first round to be that player, but he has operated predominantly as just a deep threat, and he only has 14 receptions thus far. Jayden Reed and Christian Watson are currently on the injured reserve and PUP, respectively. With Romeo Doubs, Savion Williams, and Dontavion Wicks also on the roster, in addition to tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, the Packers have arguably one of the best receiving corps in the league because of the depth, but none of those players have more than 18 receptions this season.

Los Angeles Rams

Fatal flaw: Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and who else?

Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are pretty clearly the best receiving duo in the NFL. Against most teams, Matthew Stafford will be able to target these two at will, and the Los Angeles Rams' offense will thrive because of it. If teams have enough defensive weapons to contain the receiver duo, the Rams may struggle. There is almost nobody of note at the receiver positions outside of Nacua and Adams for Stafford to throw to. In fact, Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell, who are the third/fourth options, have just 17 combined catches this season.

Minnesota Vikings

Fatal flaw: Offensive line cohesion and continuity

Offensive line issues are a staple of Minnesota Vikings' football. That hasn't changed this year, largely in part due to injuries. New offensive linemen are continuously being rotated in and out of the starting lineup, and it has resulted in Kevin O'Connell's offense as a whole not being as potent as usual. J.J. McCarthy has already missed time due to injury, and the young quarterback needs the blockers in front of him to be reliable and consistent going forward.

New Orleans Saints

Fatal flaw: The Saints aren't embracing a needed rebuild

The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in the NFL. Securing the number one NFL Draft pick and developing young players for the future should be the main priorities this season. The Saints drafted the third quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL Draft in Tyler Shough, but they haven't given him a chance to prove that he could be the quarterback of the future. Spencer Rattler has actually been decent for the Saints, but he isn't the long-term answer. Furthermore, the Saints should consider trading some of their veterans, such as Alvin Kamara. A move like this would afford a young player like Kendre Miller more of a chance to develop.

New York Giants

Fatal flaw: Rookie growing pains should be expected

The New York Giants promoted Jaxson Dart to the starting quarterback position, and that decision has brought a newfound spark to the organization. The sky seems to be the limit with Dart and fellow rookie Cam Skattebo in the backfield. While Dart will continue having big games, as he did in New York's dominant upset over the Philadelphia Eagles, he will also likely have some bad performances and make some dumb decisions. Rookie struggles are to be expected from any first-year signal caller, but Dart in particular was viewed as a raw prospect who will need time to grow. This fact will likely prevent the Giants from having prolonged success this season.

Philadelphia Eagles

Fatal flaw: The Eagles' playmakers aren't getting the football

The Philadelphia Eagles' championship defense started with four straight wins. The team has since lost back-to-back games. Regardless of whether games ended in wins or losses, though, the team has been unable to get their superstar playmakers the football. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are both having down seasons, and frustrations have started to boil over. Furthermore, Saquon Barkley is playing well, but not nearly as great as he did during his 2,000-yard season.

San Francisco 49ers

Fatal flaw: The decision to trade Deebo Samuel

Many expected an underwhelming season from the San Francisco 49ers because the team had the biggest spending deficit ever in the offseason. They have performed much better than expected despite how many players left in the offseason and despite how many injuries the team has once again suffered. One player the 49ers moved on from was Deebo Samuel, whom they traded to the Washington Commanders. The receiver position has arguably been the most depleted position group this year, so perhaps the 49ers are regretting that trade. Brandon Aiyuk is still out, and Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall have been hobbled all season. Tight end George Kittle has spent time sidelined, too. The 49ers have survived and are 4-2, but continuing to eke out wins won't be easy if there are no playmakers on offense.

Seattle Seahawks

Fatal flaw: The one-two running back punch doesn't feature the second punch

Kenneth Walker is uber talented, but the Seattle Seahawks planned to give Zach Charbonnet plenty of touches this year in order to limit Walker's usage. After all, Walker does have an extensive injury history. Last year, Charbonnet thrived when given chances. This year, though, he has been one of the least efficient running backs in the NFL. Charbonnet is only averaging 2.6 yards per carry. There is an easy fix, as the Seahawks could simply give up on the by-committee philosophy and give Walker more carries. It would be more ideal if Charbonnet just picked up his slack, though.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fatal flaw: The Buccaneers eventually need to get healthy

Despite the injury bug having its teeth sunk into its roster, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have managed to win five of their first six games. Receivers Jalen McMillan and Chris Godwin started the season hurt, and Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka have since suffered injuries. Furthermore, Tristan Wirfs, Zyon McCollum, Bucky Irving, Cody Mauch, Luke Goedeke, and Calijah Kancey have been hurt, the latter three of whom are on the injured reserve. With Baker Mayfield playing like the MVP, the Buccaneers have avoided falling in the standings, but they won't be able to survive so many injuries forever. If the Buccaneers can get healthy, they can compete for the Super Bowl, but they've been one of the most injury-riddled teams this season.

Washington Commanders

Fatal flaw: Can the Commanders sustain their rushing production?

The Washington Commanders lead the NFL in rushing yards with 906. That was somewhat predictable before the season, as Jayden Daniels is one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL, and Austin Ekeler, Brian Robinson, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt formed one of the best running back trios in the NFL. However, it is fair to question if the running production is sustainable. Robinson has since been traded, and Ekeler tore his achilles tendon. Now, the Commanders are relying on Croskey-Merritt, who is just a seventh-round rookie. The Commanders will also want to be cautious using Daniels in designed runs, considering his slight frame and the fact that he was already injured this season.