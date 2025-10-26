The 2025 NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. ET. Some teams that perform well seemingly every year are once again thriving, while other teams have come out of nowhere to produce a solid record. Other teams have struggled, either predictably so or by being one of the NFL's biggest disappointments. Because of this, there are going to be plenty of teams active at the trade deadline, but who will be buyers and who will be sellers?

2025 NFL trade deadline sellers

Miami Dolphins

In recent years, the Miami Dolphins have used the trade market to add superstar talent. Bradley Chubb, Jalen Ramsey, and Tyreek Hill are a few of the big-name players whom the team has traded for in the not-so-distant past. The Dolphins will be taking the opposite approach this year.

Their struggles mean that Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa are on the hot seat. Said struggles will also likely lead to the team selling at the trade deadline.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the biggest disappointments of the NFL season, and, therefore, they may end up as trade deadline sellers. With Lamar Jackson leading the franchise, they still have an extended championship window. This season seems like a lost cause, though.

The Ravens should trade players at the deadline who aren't a part of their long-term outlook in an effort to load up for next season. Derrick Henry is a name to monitor. It would be shocking if the running back was dealt, but considering his age and the state of the Ravens, it isn't out of the question.

New York Jets

The New York Jets are the most obvious trade deadline sellers considering they are the NFL's lone winless team. The problem with being so bad is that the Jets don't have many players that teams would want to add to their rosters. Their best players, Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, and Quinnen Williams, are likely off the table, and the rest of the roster is pretty bare.

The Jets are so bad that perhaps they should consider a full-blown rebuild in which they add a bunch of capital and assets for their superstars, though. Any of the aforementioned players would net a huge return via trade. The Jets have the most dire need for a quarterback of the future, considering Justin Fields was already benched and appears to be busting out of his third NFL stop.

The Jets should be going all in on ensuring they can draft a quarterback at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft, and doing so will include a little bit of tanking.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns, despite their poor record, actually have a really talented defense. It is their offense and the fact that they are onto their 41st starting quarterback this century that is holding them back. Teams are going to be interested in the Browns' defensive players.

In fact, the Browns already traded one of their best trade chips when they sent Greg Newsome to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joe Flacco was already traded, too. The cornerback and quarterback likely won't be the only Browns players who finishes this season on a new team. Cleveland promised Myles Garrett that it would compete sooner rather than later when they gave him a record-breaking contract, but that doesn't seem likely as the roster is currently constructed.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the biggest offseason trades when they sent the Seattle Seahawks a third-rounder for Geno Smith. They then denied Jakobi Meyers of a preseason trade request. Those decisions are coming back to bite them in the butt now that they are one of the most struggling teams in the NFL. Smith, in particular, has been horrendous. One would have to imagine that the Raiders will put Meyers back on the trading block.

Maxx Crosby has and will always draw trade interest, too, although it seems unlikely that they'd part with the defensive end. The Raiders have a lot of talented players on their roster, but offensive line and quarterback issues are holding them back and are forcing them into a position of selling at the trade deadline.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints came into the season expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. Despite Spencer Rattler playing better than expected, the Saints haven't done much to prove the skeptics wrong. There isn't much hope for the future, so it is time to abandon the ship that is the current roster and embrace a full-blown rebuild that starts with selling at the trade deadline.

Trading at the deadline should start with moving Alvin Kamara. The running back has had quite the career with the Saints, but he is trending the wrong way. The Saints should get something back for Kamara while he still holds value. Trading Kamara and other veterans would allow for more opportunities for the youngsters.

Arizona Cardinals

After giving fans brief hope with two wins to start the season, the Arizona Cardinals have since lost five straight games. At this rate, they are sure to be trade deadline sellers. With each passing week, it is looking more and more likely that Kyler Murray's days under center in Arizona are nearing an end.

A sell-off at the trade deadline would confirm this belief. Perhaps the Cardinals will find newfound life upon Murray's return from injury that saves the team's season and the quarterback's future, but for now, the Cardinals have to be viewed as trade deadline sellers.

2025 NFL trade deadline buyers

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have been the NFL's most pleasant surprise this year. The team is 6-1 and ready to make a postseason run. They've proven that they are for real with Daniel Jones under center, but they should still add talent at the trade deadline.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills started off hot with four straight wins. They've since lost two straight, and a trade deadline move may be necessary to get back on track. Josh Allen has long had to carry a heavy burden for the Bills, and Buffalo would be smart to bring in the talent to help him out. If they don't, they may fall just short of reaching the Super Bowl yet again.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Recent reports have suggested that the Jacksonville Jaguars are fielding trade calls for Brian Thomas Jr. The second-year receiver has struggled after performing like one of the best pass catchers in football as a rookie. A trade involving Thomas would be a shock and could be considered jumping the gun, though.

More likely, the Jaguars would add talent at the trade deadline rather than sell it. The team has the bye week ahead of the trade deadline to figure out what direction they want to go.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots were the biggest free agent spenders in the offseason. Since their strategy to add talent has paid off so far, they should continue accumulating talent by being trade deadline buyers. Stefon Diggs, Harold Landry, Robert Spillane, Milton Williams, Morgan Moses, and Carlton Davis were some of their big offseason gets, but there are still areas in which New England can improve.

Los Angeles Rams

Les Snead loves trades and hates draft picks. At least that is how he has operated as the general manager of the Los Angeles Rams. When Snead has draft capital to trade for superstar talent, he tends to do so. The Rams are thriving this season and seem poised to make another blockbuster deal.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season despite the fact that they've been riddled by injuries. Tristan Wirfs has missed time, Calijah Kancey is out for the year, and the entire receiving corps has been hurt. Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Emeka Egbuka, and Jalen McMillan could form the best receiving corps in the NFL, but they've all been sidelined at various points.

The point is, the Buccaneers might need reinforcements if they want to keep winning games. They can only defy the odds for so long, so they should add talent at the trade deadline.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have added tons of offensive weapons over the last two years. They also prioritized improving the offensive line in the offseason. If they are to keep adding, it will likely be in the form of adding defensive talent at the trade deadline. The NFC North is stacked, so the Bears will need to get better if they are to keep up with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings.

Philadelphia Eagles

Howie Roseman, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles, is known for making big moves at the right time, often in the form of fleecing his trade partners. After winning the Super Bowl and losing a fair amount of talent in free agency, Roseman did a good job of replenishing the roster, but he shouldn't be done building up for a repeat just yet. If the Eagles do become trade deadline buyers, it wouldn't come as a surprise if they come out on top of a big trade.