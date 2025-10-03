Times are really tough right now for the New York Jets. The Jets lost to the Miami Dolphins, 27-21, on Monday Night Football to drop to 0-4 and give the Dolphins their first win of the season. In the process, the Jets saw running back Braelon Allen suffer a “pretty serious” injury.

As a result, Allen was placed on Injured Reserve as questions remained about whether or not he would need season-ending surgery. On Friday, that answer came from Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.

“Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Braelon Allen is expected to miss 8-12 weeks with his injury, which means a potential return in December. Surgery is still on the table,” via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After Allen's injury, the Jets added ex-Chicago Bears RB Khalil Herbert, so they have some bodies in the RB room, even with the tough loss of Allen.

Allen, a fourth-round pick in 2024, played at Wisconsin and had 334 yards and two scores on 92 carries in his rookie campaign while playing in all 17 games. It had been a bit of a slow start this year as he had just 76 yards and a score on 18 carries, although the offense in New York has also not been clicking out of the gate.

Breece Hall is still entrenched as the RB1 for the Jets, but Allen's injury means the backup job will become open. The other RB currently on the roster is Isaiah Davis, who was a fifth-round pick in 2024 out of South Dakota State, but Herbert's experience could be enough to have him become the immediate backup to Hall for the next couple of months with Allen's return estimated around late November or early December if everything goes well.

The Jets face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, and Aaron Glenn is still searching for his first win as the Jets head coach.