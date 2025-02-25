Wayne and Garth famously declared “We're not worthy!” when confronted with musical greatness in the classic SNL comedy Wayne's World, and now all NFL players to ever participate in the 40 yard dash at the combine must declare the same thing when it comes to elite speed — no one else can claim to be as fast as Xavier Worthy, that is. On the opposite extreme, undrafted offensive lineman Regis Crawford has the unfortunate distinction of being the slowest ever 40 yard dasher at the NFL combine.

But misery loves company, so who are the 10 slowest 40 yard dash runners throughout the history of the NFL combine? We'll throw in the 10 fastest as well for the optimists out there (you're welcome).

Not a huge shocker that, as noted by USA Today, all of the ten slowest 40 yard dash runners are offensive linemen. A fast 40 yard dash time is undoubtedly the least critical combine stat line at this position, and in fact might even hurt your draft stock.

To be a good offensive lineman, you need to be a big hulking mass, and good at blocking. And it's hard to run fast if you're a big, hulking mass… hence their less than stellar figures.

The 10 slowest 40 yard dash runners in NFL combine history

10. Shannon Snell

He who Snell't it, dealt it. An offensive guard from Florida, Snell delivered the 10th slowest 40 yard dash in combine history with a time of 5.82 seconds. He went undrafted in 2004.

9. Gus Felder

Also an offensive guard, from Penn State, Felder clocked in with the 9th slowest time in 2003 at 5.83 seconds. Way to give it that extra 100th of a second of oomph, Gus, to avoid the 10th spot on the list!

8. Damien Mama

Damien, an offensive guard from USC circa 2017, may have been subjected to a fair share of “Your Mama” jokes after delivering the 8th slowest 40 yard dash time at the combine with 5.84 seconds.

7. Kurt Sigler

Ditto for Kurt, a center from Eastern Washington, who also had a time of 5.84 seconds.

6. Jonathan Gray

Jonathan was 50 shades of slow at the 2000 combine out of Texas Tech with his dash time of 5.85 seconds.

5. Orlando Brown Jr.

Finally, a prospect who showed that you can have a slow combine time in the 40 and yet still go on to a successful pro career! Brown went on to be a Pro Bowl offensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs.

4. Palauni Ma Sun

Oregon has had some speedsters in their day… but Palauni Ma Sun isn't one of them. This offensive guard went undrafted in 2007, with a 40 yard dash time of 5.86 seconds.

3. Char-Ron Dorsey

Dorsey also had a successful NFL career despite having the third-slowest combine time in the 40. The offensive tackle from Florida State clocked in just under 6 seconds at 5.99.

2. Isaiah Thompson

Thompson, an offensive guard out of Houston, took a full six seconds to run the 40, and went undrafted in 2011.

1. Regis Crawford

Which brings us to Regis, the slowest-ever recorded NFL 40 yard dash runner at the combine. With a time of 6.05 seconds, this undrafted offensive guard out of Arizona State would probably love to see this record broken someday.

The 10 fastest 40 yard dash runners in NFL combine history

These are far less amusing to examine, and have been well recorded elsewhere, so we'll just quickly rattle them off from 10th to the top fastest spot: Marquise Goodwin (4.27 seconds in 2013); Stanford Routt (4.27 seconds in 2005); Henry Ruggs III (4.27 seconds in 2020); D.J. Turner (4.26 seconds in 2023); Tariq Woolen (4.26 seconds in 2022); Dri Archer (4.26 seconds in 2014); Jerome Mathis (4.26 seconds in 2005); Chris Johnson (4.24 seconds in 2008); Rondel Menendez (4.24 seconds in 1999); Kalon Barnes (4.23 seconds in 2022); John Ross III (4.22 seconds in 2017); and Xavier Worthy, who set the record just last year with a time of 4.21 seconds.

Note that electronic scorekeeping has only been taking place at the combine since 1999, so all you slow offensive linemen from previous eras should consider yourselves lucky.

It's also worth noting that the difference between the all-time fastest and slowest 40 yard dash runs at the combine is a whopping 1.84 seconds. So apparently NFL athletes are a pretty speedy sample subset of the population. Who would have guessed?