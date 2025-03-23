There isn't a whole lot more NFL Draft prospects can do to boost their stock. The Scouting Combine and most other events during the pre-draft process have come and gone, and now teams are just finalizing their draft boards and honing in on who they want to select in each of the seven rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, especially now that the majority of the top free agents have already signed new contracts.

This draft class is certainly one of the most unique in recent years. There isn't nearly as much quarterback talent as there was last year when six signal-callers went in the first round. The top prospect, Heisman-winner Travis Hunter, is also a two-way player, which is something extremely rare in this era of football. There isn't a clear-cut first pick, and it is still somewhat unclear who the Tennessee Titans will select first overall. Here is everything that you need to know about the 2025 NFL Draft.

When and where is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will be from April 24-26. The first round of the draft will get going at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 24. Day two, which features rounds two and three, will start at 7 p.m. ET. The final four rounds on April 26 will start at noon ET. Lambeau Field, arguably the most iconic stadium in the NFL, will be the venue where picks are announced.

How to watch the 2025 NFL Draft

There will be plenty of options for watching the NFL Draft. The event will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. You can also stream the event on FuboTV.

Date: April 24-26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET (first round)

Location: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV channel: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network | Live stream: FuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)

First-round draft order

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Houston Texans

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Detroit Lions

29. Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Top prospects

1. Travis Hunter, Colorado – WR/CB

2. Abdul Carter, Penn State – Edge

3. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado – QB

4. Mason Graham, Michigan – DT

5. Jalon Walker, Georgia – Edge

6. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State – RB

7. Will Johnson, Michigan – CB

8. Tyler Warren, Penn State – TE

9. Armand Membou, Missouri – OT

10. Will Campbell, LSU – OT

11. Cam Ward, Miami – QB

12. Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina – S

13. James Pearce, Tennessee – Edge

14. Kelvin Banks, Texas – OT

15. Mike Green, Marshall – Edge

16. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona – WR

17. Colston Loveland, Michigan – TE

18. Matthew Golden, Texas – WR

19. Luther Burden, Missouri – WR

20. Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M – Edge

Draft storylines

The 2025 NFL Draft is now a month away, and in most years, fans would be pretty certain about who the first overall pick will become. Last year it was clear for months, or maybe even years, that Caleb Williams was going to be the No. 1 pick. The Titans hold the first pick, but it still isn't exactly clear what they are going to do or who they will pick.

In fact, there have been reports that the team is still considering trading the pick. If they hold onto it, then Cam Ward seems like the likely choice. Fans and scouts alike are split on who the top quarterback is in this class, with Ward and Shedeur Sanders both having a case. Ward might have the higher ceiling, but he also has more bust potential. Sanders seems like more of a guarantee, but he doesn't have the physical traits that the Miami quarterback has.

Sanders is one of two Colorado Buffaloes who will likely be picked near the top of the draft. Travis Hunter is the other one. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner has a case as both the best receiver and the best cornerback in this class. Hunter was listed as a cornerback during the Scouting Combine, but he has stayed persistent, saying that he wants to play on both sides of the football at the NFL level. Hunter is the best prospect in this draft class, but the game of football is so quarterback-dependent, he might end up falling down the board. The New England Patriots' fourth overall pick seems like a likely landing spot for Hunter.

Abdul Carter is another player who could go first overall. The edge rusher from Penn State looks like a perennial Pro Bowler and a sack artist who could contend for sack titles every season. One of the most polarizing prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft is Ashton Jeanty. The Boise State running back finished second in Heisman voting behind Hunter, and he is near the top of everybody's big boards. However, he plays a running back position that has been devalued in the draft in recent years. A lot of teams refuse to select ball carriers in the first half of the first round, or even the first round as a whole, so Jeanty's draft-day range is wide.

The edge rusher position is the deepest in this draft class. Carter, Jalon Walker, James Pearce, Shemar Stewart, Mykel Williams, Mike Green, and Donovan Ezeiruaku are all expected to be selected in the first round, and there are plenty of hidden gems at the position, too. Offensive tackle and receiver are other positions of strength in this class.