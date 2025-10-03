The 2025 NFL season is already a quarter of the way done as the calendar turns over to October. These first four weeks of the season have validated some preseason predictions, but also proved others to be completely wrong. That's part of what makes the NFL so fun.

Now is the perfect time to start looking ahead at who could contend for the league's end of season awards.

The NFL's Coach of the Year award is always one of the most interesting awards to speculate on throughout the season. Every winner has some combination of team success, a great story compared to last season, or a special X-factor that proves a coach is succeeding above the rest of the league. And it is never as simple as picking the best coach in the NFL, otherwise Bill Belichick would have several more of these awards.

So which coaches are standing out early in the season?

Below we will explore the contenders for the NFL's Coach of the Year award after the first four weeks of the season.

Honorable mentions: Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Kevin O'Connell

5. Liam Coen, Jacksonville Jaguars

It hasn't always been pretty, but the Jaguars are still 3-1 at the quarter poll.

Realistically, Coach of the Year is part performance and part optics. That second part could create some challenges for Coen if the Jaguars continue on the path they've been on.

One of the biggest challenges for Coen's case will be getting Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter more involved on offense. If those players continue to struggle, I think it will hurt Coen's case in the minds of voters. Even if the wins keep piling up.

The Jaguars play Shane Steichen's Colts twice during the month of December. That could play a huge role in who wins the AFC South. And if Coen comes out on top, could vault him higher on this list.

But there's still a ton of football yet to be played. And the Jaguars certainly have their work cut out for themselves.

4. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks finally look like a Mike Macdonald team in 2025.

Seattle is 3-1 and looking frisky through the first four weeks of the season. Sam Darnold is playing well, and more importantly Seattle's defense is better than ever.

The Seahawks are shutting down the run on defense and holding up okay against the pass. It is clear that Macdonald's unique defensive scheme is finally coming together in the Pacific Northwest.

One problem is that the Seahawks are in a dog fight in the NFC West.

I believe they'll need to come out on top of that division for Macdonald to have a real chance. Which could prove difficult with the 49ers looking great.

If Macdonald does not get a lot of pop this year, he could still be a real contender for Coach of the Year in 2026.

3. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

New coordinators, no problem.

There was plenty of concern surrounding Detroit this offseason because of the loss of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.

Lions put up convincing wins after a dud in Week 1. Campbell's Lions embarrassed Johnson in his return to Detroit, delivered a statement win against the Ravens, and cruised past the Browns.

If Detroit continues to dominate the regular season (i.e. they look like the 2024 version of the team but healthier) then Campbell has to be in the conversation.

Plus, doesn't Campbell feel like he's due for some Coach of the Year consideration?

2. Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

How can you not like Harbaugh?

Jim Harbaugh was a contender for this award back in 2024. But he has an even better case this season.

Justin Herbert has blossomed and is playing at an elite level. Herbert's ascent, paired with Jesse Minter's incredible defense, has the Chargers in charge of the AFC West.

LA also got an important win over Kansas City to start the season. If they can beat them again later this season, they'll have an important head-to-head tiebreaker.

That is important because I think the Chargers need to maintain their dominance in their division to get Harbaugh this award.

If the Chargers win the AFC West, then Harbaugh will be a runner up for Coach of the Year at worst.

More importantly, he could will his team to a deep playoff run in an AFC that feels more wide open than it has in years.

1. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

It feels weird to have Shane Steichen at the top of this list. But the Colts have been one of the best stories in the NFL through four weeks.

Steichen is a popular pick right now, leading the pack at +450 over on DraftKings.

It is hard not to admire what Steichen has done with Daniel Jones this season. He made a gutsy move deciding to start Jones over Anthony Richardson, but the move could not have paid off any better.

Indianapolis is a great story as a surprise team this season. But what would it take to get Steichen this award?

I believe the Colts need to maintain this pace through most of the season to make that a possibility.

If the Colts win the AFC South, or possibly make the playoffs as a wild card team, then Steichen will be a favorite for this award at the season's end.

Personally, I'm rooting for him above everyone else on this list.