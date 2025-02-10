The New York Jets took a big bet on Aaron Rodgers and added his friend Davante Adams at the trade deadline. It failed epically, ending with five wins and extending their playoff drought. Now, the Jets are prepared to move on from Rodgers, which could mean Adams' departure as well. Where should the future Hall of Famers land if they go together?

There is no confirmation that the Jets will move on from Adams this offseason. But previously, the former Packers wide receiver is tied to the quarterback and reports indicate they want to stay together. Both players are under contract for 2025, so it will have to be a trade or two buyouts to get them both out. Only certain teams can fit both salaries under their cap and have needs at both positions.

If a team gets both Adams and Rodgers, they must hope for better results than the Jets got. Any of these four teams would be a great fit for the ex-Packers to end their careers.

The Titans try and recreate the Jets' situation

The Tennessee Titans have been searching for the right quarterback since Ryan Tannehill left town. Will Levis and Mason Rudolph were brutal at the position last season and they need an improvement. With new general manager Mike Borgonzi running the show, he may want to make a big splash to start his tenure. Trying to recreate the Jets' situation is risky but could work in a week AFC South.

The Titans didn't help Levis and Rudolph with their wide receiver choices last season. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Calvin Ridley were not a good enough duo to power through bad quarterbacking. Getting a veteran like Adams in that room would help develop the youngsters, something the Jets were hoping would happen last year.

The Titans have the room and the draft capital to acquire the players. They won't have to give up the number one pick in a trade and could fit them in if they are cut.

Moving from the Jets to the Giants

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams could be New York Giants by the end of the offseason. They cut Daniel Jones during the season and have a void behind Malik Nabers in the wide receiver room. With a solid core of players built through the draft, they could convince themselves they are a quarterback and weapon away. Adams and Rodgers wouldn't have to move if Joe Schoen brought them in this offseason.

Jets fans were not enamored with either Packers legend by the end of their run in East Rutherford. But bringing a blue-chip franchise back to the playoffs as a swan song could help Rodgers and Adams' legacies in New York. The Giants could still draft the quarterback of the future with the third-overall pick and have him sit behind Rodgers.

Pete Carroll welcomes Davante Adams back to the Raiders

The Raiders made a big splash by trading for Adams from the Packers in 2022. After 2.5 seasons in Las Vegas, he was moved to the Jets. It was a disappointing run for Adams in Vegas but with a new coach and general manager there, they could bring him back. They desperately need a quarterback so Rodgers and Adams could help bring people to the stadium for an otherwise bleak team.

If the pair decides to go to the Raiders, it would not be with Super Bowl aspirations. Even with Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby, they do not have the core to compete in a brutal AFC West. They could offer a lot of money though, considering Tom Brady's recent investment.

The Steelers are a perfect fit for Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams

Last year, the Steelers alternated between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson at quarterback. Meanwhile, George Pickens took a significant step back in his third season. Bringing in a veteran quarterback and star wide receiver could help break the malaise of the Mike Tomlin era. With the playoffs as an expectation, the veterans would be back in their element with the Super Bowl on their minds.

Since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers have been desperately searching for a quarterback. Rodgers won't be the answer long-term but he can help bridge the gap to the next franchise guy. In a tough AFC North, the Steelers need a quarterback and the ex-Jets could be the guys to help win the division.