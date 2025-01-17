The Tennessee Titans have come to a decision and are hiring Mike Borgonzi as the team's new general manager, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Borgonzi has been with the Kansas City Chiefs as their assistant general manager for the last four seasons. That alone should excite Titans' fans as the Cheifs are probably one of the best-run organizations in the league and have a thing for finding good talent.

For Borgonzi, his first line of business should be finding out who the Titans should select with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. They can go in a lot of directions, but the choice could shape their future.

Who should the Titans select with the No. 1 pick?

Mike Borgonzi will have a tough decision to make when it comes to who will be the No. 1 pick for their team. The top two choices have been Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, who are the best quarterback prospects in the draft. There have been rumors that the Titans liked Ward, but that was before Borgonzi took over as the general manager. Some also think that Sanders is the best quarterback in the draft and that he could be the pick.

Another thing to take into account is the future of Will Levis on the team, who was supposed to be the future quarterback for the team. This past season wasn't the best for Levis, and there's a good chance that the Titans could look to move on from him or make him compete with a quarterback they decide to draft.

Right now, the Titans need to put themselves in the best position to be successful for years to come, and it's hard to see what that looks like right now. Regardless of the decision, the Titans will have more work to do throughout their organization.