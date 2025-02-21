One of the biggest questions heading into this NFL offseason was what would happen with Aaron Rodgers. Coming out of a disappointing 2024 campaign, Rodgers staying with the Jets, becoming a free agent or retiring seemed to all be on the table.

After hiring former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to be the team's new head coach, the Jets quickly made it clear that they were not interested in a reunion and Rodgers has made the decision to find a new home for next season. On Friday, he specified two things that he is looking for in a new team, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“If they want you,” Rodgers said. “And if they've got a good team.”

Rodgers obviously wants to compete for championships if he is going to keep doing it any this stage in his career, so these comments come as no surprise. However, he may have a hard time finding a true contender that wants to bring him in as an unchallenged starter after a serious injury in 2023 and a tumultuous season in 2024 with the Jets. Still, it is likely that some team will be desperate for a quarterback and come calling at some point.

Best fits for Aaron Rodgers in free agency

Aaron Rodgers' free agency is a complicated one considering his age and the contract that he will likely demand. The legendary signal caller also saw his level of play fall off last season after coming back from a devastating torn Achilles in 2023, so it's unclear which teams will want to bring him in.

Rodgers says he wants to go a good team, which eliminates most of the possible options. The Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans all seem like plausible landing spots for Rodgers, but it's unclear whether he will want to go to a team that seems to be rebuilding.

There are two obvious spots that stick out for Rodgers if he does want to win. The first one is the Pittsburgh Steelers if they choose not to bring back Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Rodgers would immediately upgrade the passing game in Pittsburgh and would have a chance to win on the back of a good defense, but he and Mike Tomlin don't seem like a fit together.

The other spot that Rodgers could entertain is the Minnesota Vikings. While the Brett Favre parallels are funny to think about with this one, the Vikings would give Rodgers a chance to compete for a title next season while allowing him to mentor JJ McCarthy. the This scenario may be unlikely considering the fact that the Vikings were ready to start McCarthy last season, but it would give them some margin if the youngster is still recovering from his knee injury.