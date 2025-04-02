Travis Hunter emerged as a star over the past three seasons due to his uncanny ability to play both wide receiver and defensive back. Starting his career at Jackson State and then transitioning to Colorado, Hunter emerged as one of the best players in the sport and eventually won the 2024 Heisman Trophy to verify the claims. But, as he transitions into the NFL, there have been questions over whether he would be better suited as a defensive back or wide receiver exclusively.

NFL Insider James Palmer gave a glimpse of how teams are viewing the former Colorado two-way star as the NFL draft inches closer and closer.

“A lot of people around the league asking them about their boards. He’s the number one wide receiver on most teams' boards. Think about that, and everyone is assuming right now that he’s going to play corner and he’s going to be in packages as a wide receiver, and that makes total sense. You’re a full-time defensive player, you could be put in certain sets on offense. That makes total sense, but the fact that he’s the number one wide receiver on most teams' boards is noteworthy.

Palmer continued, indicating that teams are move led to believe that his true success will be at wide receiver.

“Talking to one team specifically they told me they’re split in their building on kind of feel for Travis Hunter. They think he’s a good corner, they do not think he’s Derek Stingley or Patrick Surtain, in that realm. They think he’s a very good corner, they don’t think he’s top of the league corner. They do think he has a chance to be a better pro as a wide receiver than a corner.”

Hunter has given every indication that he plans to play both sides of the ball.

“It's still up in the air,” Hunter said, via SportsNet New York during the NFL Combine. “They say nobody has ever [played both positions full-time] for real the way I do it, but I tell them, ‘I'm just different. I'm a different person.'”

Hunter is indeed a dynamic prospect, showing his skills for the Buffaloes in 2024 as he led Colorado in receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns and interceptions. As the 2025 NFL Draft comes around, conversation around the position he'll play in the league will be just as loud as the team that will ultimately draft him.