Jason Kelce has seamlessly transitioned from an elite NFL center to a high-paid analyst, securing a lucrative broadcasting contract shortly after retiring from professional football, per TheSpun. According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, Kelce’s three-year deal with ESPN is worth a staggering $24 million.

A Pay Raise in Retirement

Kelce was reportedly courted by multiple major networks before ultimately signing with ESPN, which offered the highest bid. His $8 million annual salary as an analyst surpasses what he earned for most of his 13-year NFL career, where he only exceeded that figure in his final years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Notably, Kelce’s ESPN role doesn’t require him to engage in high-intensity programs like First Take or serve as a lead broadcaster on live NFL Sundays. Instead, his presence is spread across various media projects, making his deal all the more impressive. While his contract doesn't reach the historic heights of Tom Brady’s reported $375 million deal with Fox, it remains a significant payday for the newly retired star.

No Regrets About Retirement

While Kelce’s former team, the Eagles, heads into another Super Bowl clash against his brother Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs, the former center insists he has no regrets about stepping away from the game.

“I wouldn’t say I have FOMO,” Kelce told TODAY.com. “Obviously, there’s always a part of you that wants to be out on the field, but the reality is, I’m very happy with my decision.”

Kelce emphasized that his retirement was carefully considered, citing multiple reasons for hanging up his cleats. Now, with a highly lucrative TV contract, he can remain deeply involved in the NFL world without the physical toll of playing.

Time will tell if his ESPN contract is just the beginning of an even more lucrative media career, but one thing is clear—Jason Kelce won’t be disappearing from football fans’ screens anytime soon.