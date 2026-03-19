For a few weeks now, WWE star and celebrity boxer Logan Paul has been involved in a public rivalry with NFL veteran Tom Brady. Their feud began after Paul called himself better than NFL players, and Brady followed up with a “cute” dig at WWE. Shortly after, the feud also expanded between Paul and former NFL and current boxer Le'Veon Bell, who challenged Paul to a boxing match.

However, Paul brushed aside the challenge and later also denied fighting other NFL players after WWE refused to let him participate. This led to the origin of the viral “ducking” claims. After Paul backed out of the fight, Bell claimed that Paul was afraid and “ducked” out of the fight.

While Bell and Paul have not yet shared a face-to-face conversation, Paul's beef with Bell became a talking point at the recent Fanatics Flag Football game promotion, where Paul and Brady both shared the stage with their respective teams. Soon enough, the two engaged in a heated exchange of words.

“Logan Paul told me he scored 19 touchdowns in high school, bro, Derrick Henry scored 97 touchdowns in one year of high school, and they took him out by halftime. Who the f**k cares about your 19 touchdowns and high school career?” Brady claimed.

Article Continues Below

The conversation also revolved around Paul picking up a fight with Myles Garrett, who was later replaced by Brady. When asked about Garrett's whereabouts, Brady silenced Paul with Bell dig. “He [Myles Garrett] didn't make it. For your sake. I know, Le'Veon Bell, you decided not to fight him. Your flags are gonna be on white. We might have a fight this weekend. You might wear a helmet because the ball might get loose in my hand, and if you are not paying attention,” Brady further claimed.

However, before things could get more heated between Brady and Paul, actor-comedian Kevin Hart decided to step in and calm everyone down with his comic timing.