Colorado football signal-caller Shedeur Sanders went undrafted in the opening round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Leading up to the event, he was one of the most debated and unpredictable quarterback prospects on the board. While a handful of scouts remained optimistic, the majority viewed him as a late-first-round option at best.

Not long ago, Shedeur Sanders was part of the conversation as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. But after 32 selections, the Colorado quarterback remains on the board.

“I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All this is, of course, fuel to the fire,” said Sanders.

Given his strong 2024 season at Colorado and the massive buzz surrounding him entering the 2025 draft, Sanders understandably has to feel some frustration. Still, dropping out of the first round could ultimately benefit his NFL future.

Sanders kept a low profile after the season. He skipped the East-West Shrine Bowl, didn’t work out at the NFL Scouting Combine, and only appeared for one required press conference in Indianapolis. That was the extent of his availability.

Heading into draft night, four teams had clear needs at quarterback: the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Others, like the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, faced possible long-term questions at the position. And as usual, at least one team was likely eyeing an early quarterback move under the radar.

Shedeur Sanders getting snubbed in the First Round

As anticipated, the Titans selected Miami (FL) quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick. The Giants opted for edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3, then later traded back into the first round to grab Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Browns moved down and chose defensive lineman Mason Graham at No. 5, while the Jets and Saints addressed their offensive lines early by drafting tackles Armand Membou and Kelvin Banks Jr. respectively. The Steelers, meanwhile, turned their attention to defense, selecting Derrick Harmon.

Historically, quarterbacks are drafted earlier than any other position, even when their flaws are apparent. Over the past decade, the average draft slot for the first three quarterbacks has been around pick No. 12. That makes Shedeur Sanders’ slide all the more surprising. Even the Steelers, picking at No. 21 and widely viewed as a potential safety net for Sanders, chose to go in another direction.

At the combine, Sanders came in at 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds. While size alone doesn't make or break a quarterback prospect, teams typically place more trust in those with sturdier builds. Players with slighter frames, regardless of position, often carry greater concerns about durability and long-term health.

Looking back, Sanders' drop should have been more predictable, especially when compared to other highly hyped quarterback prospects. Being drafted in the second round isn’t as dramatic as it might seem. However, it's still surprising that no team in the top 32 picks was willing to take a chance on Sanders, considering the attention he would undoubtedly bring to both the city and the franchise.