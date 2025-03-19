A wide receiver's 40-yard dash in the NFL Combine can do wonders for they are drafted, and it's shown over the years. Last year, Xavier Worthy posted a record-breaking 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the combine and was drafted in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs. Nobody broke that record this year, but there are some intriguing receivers on the board, such as Tetairoa McMillian.

McMillan is not the fastest receiver in this year's draft, but he possesses all of the other skills that teams want in wide receivers. Unfortunately, it might be his speed that causes him to drop, according to NFL insider James Palmer.

“He’s tremendous at contesting catches, but a lot of people believe somebody who runs over 4.5, which he ran better than what some people thought actually, but at his size, obviously 4.5 is not terrible,” Palmer said on the NFL Insider Notebook. “But teams don’t usually select receivers that are 4.5 or higher in the Top 10 or Top 15. It just historically doesn’t happen very often because the league is so hell bent on explosive plays, they really are.

“So does that drop him a little bit? Does that drop him below Matthew Golden, who some people around the league really believe is climbing. Specifically after running a 4.29 or whatever he ran. I think Matthew Golden is climbing in a lot of people’s minds.”

Could Tetairoa McMillian drop in the draft?