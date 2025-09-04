The first game of the NFL season is scheduled for Thursday. Each team will be fighting to make the playoffs, but individual players will strive to make a name for themselves by winning awards and accomplishing different accolades. Of course, there is no award more prestigious than the MVP. The league is filled with superstars who will want to be crowned the best player of the 2025 season. Here are the NFL MVP power rankings ahead of the 2025 season.

10. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

John Elway and Peyton Manning are two of the greatest NFL quarterbacks ever, and both of them won Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos then rotated between subpar quarterbacks for years after winning Super Bowl 50. They finally found their long-term signal caller in the form of Bo Nix last season.

The Oregon product had a case for Rookie of the Year, but that honor ended up going to another player in these power rankings. Nix's 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns were more than each of the other five quarterbacks drafted in the first round with him last year.

His poise, pocket presence, and confidence were off the charts for a first-year player, and Nix could be in line for a huge breakout into true superstardom in year two.

9. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield was drafted first overall in 2018, but he didn't quite live up to his potential with his first three teams. The former Heisman Trophy winner has looked like a new player since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though. Mayfield has made the Pro Bowl in each of his two seasons with the team.

He first threw for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns before improving to the likes of 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns last season. With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, and rookie Emeka Egbuka, Mayfield has arguably the best receiving corps in football to help him out in a quest for the NFL MVP.

Mayfield plays with swagger, and his Heisman victory proves that he is no stranger to outperforming his peers. He will need to get off to a hot start despite injuries to Godwin and McMillan if he wants to win the NFL's most prestigious award, though.

8. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

The MVP has largely become a quarterback award. In fact, only four non-quarterbacks have won the award in the 21st century, with the last being Adrian Peterson in 2012. All four of those players were running backs, and Jahmyr Gibbs seems poised to be the best ball-carrier in football this season.

The Detroit Lions star ran for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, the latter of which led the NFL. That production came despite the fact that David Montgomery was technically oftentimes the listed starter at running back and stole a lot of Gibbs' carries. Montgomery had 12 rushing touchdowns in his own right last year. Montgomery is still with the Lions, but Detroit will likely give Gibbs an even bigger role this season, considering they have a first-round investment in him.

With more volume, Gibbs could rack up jaw-dropping numbers, especially because he is also elite in the passing game. He caught 52 passes and hauled in four more touchdowns through the air last season. Detroit very well may utilize a committee backfield again, though, which is why Gibbs doesn't rank higher than eighth in the NFL MVP power rankings. A fellow Lion may have a better chance of bringing home the award.

7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

The other Lions player in the running for MVP is Jared Goff. The team's quarterback led Detroit to a league-high 33.2 points per game last season. Detroit's rushing game is elite, but Goff has the talent and the weapons for the aerial attack to thrive as well. Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the best receivers in football, and Jameson Williams is an elite deep threat. Sam LaPorta is a great tight end, too.

Detroit is primed to be one of the best teams in the NFL. Injuries on defense were the only thing that held them back last season. If the Lions have another great year, Goff could be in the running for the MVP.

6. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels had a historic rookie season in which he was named the NFL Rookie of the Year. He set numerous records in his first year with the Washington Commanders. To name a few, Daniels' completion-percentage (69%) and points-per-game (28.5) marks were both rookie records, as were his 891 quarterback rushing yards.

Daniels was particularly impressive in late-game situations. His clutchness will certainly lead to some big moments in his second season. With his favorite target, Terry McLaurin, re-signed, Daniels should be able to avoid a sophomore slump. Daniels was excellent in the postseason last year, and the sky is the limit for what he can accomplish going forward.

5. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards last season. Accomplishing that feat again won't be easy. In fact, no running back has gone for 2K twice. If Barkley did so, though, the league may have no choice but to hand him the MVP.

When healthy, Barkley is the most common choice among fans to name as the best running back in the NFL. He runs the ball behind an always elite Philadelphia Eagles offensive line, and defenses can't devote all of their attention to stopping him because QB Jalen Hurts is also a threat as a rusher.

The Eagles won Super Bowl 59, so Barkley will certainly be in the spotlight this season. If he has another monster season and a few more highlight plays, like his backwards hurdle from last year, Barkley could be the rare non-quarterback to win the NFL MVP.

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The reigning MVP is Josh Allen, and he certainly has a great chance to take home the crown again. During his MVP-winning season, Allen had 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns through the air and 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Those numbers were actually arguably worse than each of Allen's previous three seasons, but an MVP nod was inevitable eventually for the Buffalo Bills star.

If Allen were to take home this honor again, he would be just the sixth different player to win back-to-back MVPs. Allen carries a heavy burden in Buffalo, so with another great year, he'd be more than deserving of another MVP.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is the odds-on favorite to win the 2025 MVP, according to FanDuel. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback already has two AP MVP awards, and he was actually named the MVP by the PFWA last season over Allen. Jackson has long been known as one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL, but he is elite as a thrower as well.

Jackson had 4,172 passing yards and 45 total touchdowns last season. His 6,173 career rushing yards are the most all time by a quarterback.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

While QB Patrick Mahomes hasn't been putting up the gaudy numbers that fans got used to at the start of his career, he has still been dominant and still has claim as the best player in the NFL. Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to appearances in five of the last six Super Bowls, so he knows what it takes to win.

MVPs typically have to be winning teams, and that shouldn't be a problem for the Chiefs coming up. A return to more impressive statistical performances could be on the table for Mahomes this year, too. After all, he still has a cannon for an arm and the ability to make high-level throws that nobody else can make.

Mahomes has two MVPs to his name. He threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns the first time and 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns the second time. It wouldn't surprise anybody if Mahomes had another standout year

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns last season (43). The Cincinnati Bengals star has been dominant in each of the seasons in which he has been healthy. The one thing that has eluded him is an MVP trophy, though.

Burrow seems due for that award in the same way that Allen seemed due before he was named the MVP. The Bengals have a great offense and a not-so-great defense, so Burrow will be in a great position to put up massive numbers. Not to mention, the Bengals have Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, forming arguably the best receiver duo in the NFL.