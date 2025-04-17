After a period of silence from Aaron Rodgers, he recently popped up on the Pat McAfee Show and debunked all the possible rumors that are out there about him and his future plans. He did let it be known that he had talked to several teams, and apparently, there had been a rumor that he was looking for a specific amount of money to play.

Rodgers immediately shut that rumor down and let McAfee know that he'd play for a small amount of money.

“I told every single one of the teams I talked to, it ain't about the money,” Rodgers said. “I'll play for 10 Ms. I never once said I need a multi-year deal, $30, $40 million is absolute bulls—. I said I'd play for $10 million.”

"It ain't about the money. I'll play for 10 Ms." Aaron Rodgers joined @PatMcAfeeShow to expel the rumors about his future. pic.twitter.com/2OFuB5ciSx — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

As of now, it looks like if Rodgers were to sign with a team at this point in his career, it's to win at a high level. It seems like the two teams that are on his list are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers still seems to be weighing his options, and there's also a chance that he could be thinking about retirement.

“To make a commitment to a team is a big thing, whether you’re a first-year player or a 20-year vet,” Rodgers said. “I’m open to anything and attached to nothing. So yeah, retirement could still be a possibility. But right now, my focus is, and has been, and will continue to be, on my personal life.”

Rodgers would be one of the older quarterbacks in the league if he were to sign with someone, but he still has the skills to make plays on the field when needed.

It's uncertain what the future will hold for Rodgers and his career, but it seems like he's not rushing anything at the moment.