The NFL world should be worried about the NFL Combine, but instead, they're worried about a Starbucks altercation between insiders Jordan Schultz and Ian Rapoport which came by the surprise of many. Of course, there's always that one person who has to make a joke of the situation, and this time, it was another NFL insider, ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter went on social media and posted a picture of a Starbucks with the caption saying, “INDIANAPOLIS – Head on a swivel.”

In other words, Schefter doesn't want any problems when he's out working the NFL Combine, and he doesn't want to get into an altercation with any other insiders.

Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz get into altercation at the combine

Usually, NFL fans are waiting for updates from Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz about what's going on in the league. For one time only, they were the ones being updated about, and it was because they got into an altercation at the scouting combine in a Starbucks, according to Pro Football Talk.

Schultz allegedly was the one who started the altercation, as he walked up to Rapoport and said something similar to “We need to talk.”

Rapoport then replied saying “We don't need to talk.”

Schultz then allegedly said “If you have anything to say it to me, say it to my f—— face. If this continues we’re going to have a f—— problem.”

Rapoport asked Schultz to step back, and that's exactly what he did. Schultz told Pro Football Talk in a text message “It really isn’t anything too much. Ian Rapoport and I had a verbal confrontation. It lasted a little over a minute. Multiple agents and reporters were nearby. Rapoport was the one who called security shortly after, but it never escalated further.”

The reason for the altercation was because of conflicting reports regarding Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford. Schultz reported that Brady hosted Stafford at his house to try and convince him to possibly join the Las Vegas Raiders. Rapoport then followed up with his own report, claiming that Brady and Stafford didn't meet at his house and that it was more of an encounter than a meeting.

Schultz then doubled down on his reporting with, “If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.”

Brady's agent, Don Yee, then came out and said that the story was inaccurate of Brady hosting Stafford at his house.