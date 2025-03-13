The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins managed to effectively pull off a trade without actually doing it. As free agency continues, the two teams essentially swapped linebackers, with KJ Britt signing with the Dolphins and Anthony Walker Jr. signing with the Buccaneers.

Both veteran linebackers signed one-year deals with each other's former employer, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. They will virtually fill each other's former roles.

As the more experienced player, Walker, 29, is coming off a decent bounce-back year with the Dolphins after an injury-plagued, three-year run with the Cleveland Browns. Walker managed 68 tackles in 2024, his most since notching 113 in 2021. Though he has yet to make a Pro Bowl roster, Walker has three 100-tackle seasons in his eight-year career.

Britt, 25, is coming off the best season of his career and his only one as a full-time starter. In his fourth year, Britt tallied 72 tackles and 0.5 sacks. His 2024 tackle count nearly doubled that of his first three seasons combined.

While the Buccaneers are seemingly gaining the better player, Britt will ideally maintain the Dolphins' standout linebacking corps. If fully healthy in 2025, Britt will line up next to Jordyn Brooks, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.

Buccaneers resume defensive focus with Anthony Walker Jr. signing

The addition of Walker continues the Buccaneers' defensive focus in the offseason, more so than the Dolphins. The veteran linebacker becomes the team's third major signing of free agency as Todd Bowles looks to replenish his once-elite unit.

Before signing Walker, Tampa Bay kicked off free agency by signing troubled star Haason Reddick to a one-year, $14 million deal. Reddick, 30, is coming off a disastrous one-year stint with the New York Jets, in which he accumulated just one sack in 10 games. However, from 2020 to 2023, he averaged 12.6 sacks per year, making for a potentially elite addition to the Buccaneers' pass rush.

While letting Britt walk, the Buccaneers retained linebacker Lavonte David on a one-year deal. Though David will enter his age-35 season in the fall, he still led the team with 122 tackles in 2024, his 13th season. The re-signing keeps David in Tampa Bay, where he has spent his entire career since the team drafted him in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

So far, Walker and Reddick remain the team's two biggest free agency acquisitions. The Buccaneers also signed cornerback Kindle Vildor to add depth to their secondary, which struggled in 2024. While its rushing defense remained elite, Tampa Bay ranked 23rd in opponent completion percentage and 30th in passing yards allowed in 2024.