Everyone is talking about Bad Bunny's electrifying performance in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. The halftime show earned a lot of publicity even before the game, and Bad Bunny did not disappoint.

Bad Bunny serenaded the crowd with his big hits, including “Titi Me Pregunto,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR, and “Debi Tirar Más Fotos,” just to name a few.

Arguably, the highlight of Bad Bunny's memorable performance was the live wedding. Many thought that it was merely part of the creative staging, but according to NBC News' Rohan Nadkarni, it was a real ceremony.

“This is incredibly cool. A source familiar with Bad Bunny’s performance tonight tells me that the couple in the halftime show got married for real,” wrote Nadkarni on X.

“They invited Bad Bunny to their wedding, and in turn, he invited them to get married during his performance.”

The surprise wedding took place amid the 31-year-old rapper's vibrant tribute to Puerto Rican culture, adding an emotional depth to the much-anticipated spectacle.

Fans took to X to express their thoughts about the live wedding.

“PLEASE LET THIS BE TRUE. I don’t even want to fact-check,” said @AngryInAGoodWay.

“Something struck me about them, and that’s what it looked like to me. I honestly thought to myself this looks like it’s really them getting married,” added @BabsontheB.