The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show has come and gone, and many are sharing their takes about Bad Bunny's performance. While many speculated that the popular Puerto Rican star may send a political message during the show, it turned out his message was focused on unity, and seemed to have left politics out of his performance completely.

There was a moment near the end of the Halftime Show where Bad Bunny grabbed a football and marched toward the camera with multiple flags representing different countries behind him. He shouted “God Bless America” before naming numerous countries around the world.

the only thing more powerful than hate is lovepic.twitter.com/mGkGX6fhsi — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) February 9, 2026

The 31-year-old pop star then held up a football that read “Together, we are America,” then spiked the ball emphatically, per Complex Magazine. It seemed to be the type of message needed, considering today's political climate.

Bad Bunny held up a football at the end of his #SuperBowl halftime performance: “Together, We Are America.” pic.twitter.com/gx1fCnFn2U — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny pulled out all the stops in his Halftime Show. He had Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin both make an appearance, adding some extra flair to the show. Several other big-name celebrities made a cameo as well, including Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Young Miko, David Grutman, Cardi B, and Alix Earle.

Fans of Bad Bunny seem overwhelmingly happy with the performance. He played several of his popular songs, some of his old classics like “Tití Me Preguntó” and even some of his newer songs like “BAILE INoLVIDABLE.” The six-time Grammy Award winner made sure to please his longtime listeners and his newer fans with his song choices at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.