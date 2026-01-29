While many NFL fans were shocked about Bill Belichick's Pro Football Hall of Fame snub, President Donald Trump may be the most. He responded to the news of Belichick's snub while bringing it back to the NFL's kickoff rule change.

He took to his Truth Social account on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, to respond to the news. Trump was outraged that Belichick was snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, calling it “ridiculous” and calling for it to be “overturned.”

“It is the same mindset that gave you pro football the new and unwatchable ‘Sissy' Kickoff Rule, that made it possible for Bill Belichick to not be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Trump wrote. “Both are ridiculous and should be overturned!”

Of course, the “sissy” kickoff rule that Trump called out was implemented this season. It moved where the players lined up on both sides of the ball. Additionally, touchbacks were now moved to the 35-yard line to try to discourage kickers from kicking them.

The NFL world was shocked by Bill Belichick's Pro Football Hall of Fame snub

The news that Belichick would not be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility was surprising to many. It is one of the most notable snubs in recent years. The Pro Football Hall of Fame even issued a statement on the matter.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame understands and respects the passionate reaction of many fans, media members, and enshrinees of the Hall itself in light of published reports regarding the voting results for the Class of 2026,” they said in the statement. “It's that very passion that propels the game. The Hall also respects the members of the Selection Committee when they follow the selection process bylaws. It is an honor to serve as a selector.”

It is surprising that Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, is not a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He will have to wait at least one more year to get in.