After spending the 2024 NFL season on the couch, all-time great Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has made it official, announcing his retirement from the NFL after 13 largely productive professional seasons.

Making the announcement on the social media app Squad, the 36-year-old Jones boldly declared that his time on the gridiron was done, noting that he's ready to begin the next chapter of his life and career following a quiet end to his on-field career. Growing up, Jones dreamed of being an NFL player, and ultimately, that dream came true, with the former Falcons player achieving more than he could have imagined at the professional level.

“Today I'm announcing my retirement,” Julio Jones said via The Spun. “I started when I was 8 years old. I was just a kid from Foley, Alabama. It was an amazing ride. I'd like to thank my family. Without them, none of this could be possible.”

So, why did Jones announce his retirement today? Well, because it's April 4th, aka 404 day, which holds a special place for fans from Atlanta because of the city's zipcode.

“I'm making this announcement today because of the city of Atlanta. Thank you, man. I appreciate you guys. It's nothing but love.”

While Jones just announced the news and more will inevitably come out in the next few days and weeks – expect him to formally retire as a member of the Falcons this fall – the decisionmaking behind the deal should put a smile on Georgian fans faces, as even after a few detores along the way, including runs with the Tennessee Titans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Philadelphia Eagles, the former All-Pro never forgot his NFL roots.

Even if some questioned the decision to trade up for Jones at the time, as the price was huge, in the end, the Falcons got an incredible decade out of the Alabama product and will now give him a place in the annals of their franchise's history forever after a job well done.