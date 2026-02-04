Move over, Deion Sanders. The Cincinnati Bengals might have the NFL's next great two-way threat, and he didn't even need a helmet to prove it. While the AFC ultimately fell to the NFC in a high-scoring 66-52 shootout during Tuesday night's Pro Bowl Games, Ja'Marr Chase stole the show by moonlighting as the ultimate ball hawk.

The play of the night came in the first half at San Francisco’s Moscone Center. With the NFC squad knocking on the door, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff tried to squeeze a short pass to Bijan Robinson near the goal line. Chase, playing safety for the AFC, read the route like a veteran cornerback.

The superstar wideout snared a ridiculous one-handed interception, turned upfield, and didn't stop until he hit the end zone 50 yards later. To cap off the 2026 highlight reel, Chase punctuated the pick-six with a perfect backflip.

“JA'MARR CHASE PICK SIX?!?!?!” the NFL's official account posted, capturing the collective shock of fans watching the receiver dominate on the “wrong” side of the ball.

JA'MARR CHASE PICK SIX?!?!?! Pro Bowl Games on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/0dKz1AQVEq — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2026

While Chase’s defensive gem gave the AFC an early spark, the NFC’s depth eventually took over. Dallas Cowboys star George Pickens earned Offensive MVP honors, leading an 18-point comeback for the NFC. On the other side of the ball, Antoine Winfield Jr. secured Defensive MVP honors, largely thanks to two interceptions that came, ironically, off tipped passes from Chase.

Despite the defensive highlight, the Bengals were well-represented on the scoreboard. Joe Burrow connected with De'Von Achane on a creative trick play, and Joe Flacco found Tee Higgins for a touchdown earlier in the contest. According to the box score, the NFC's two-QB system of Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott proved too much to handle, as they combined for seven passing touchdowns to seal the win.

For Ja'Marr Chase, the night was a reminder of why he’s a perennial All-Pro. Whether he’s hauling in deep balls from Burrow or picking off Pro Bowl quarterbacks, the man is simply a playmaker.