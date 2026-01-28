The NFL world was completely stunned on Tuesday when the news broke that Bill Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion and arguably rhetorical greatest head coach in the history of the sport, was not going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Belichick seemed like an easy first-ballot induction, but that will now not be the case.

Since the news dropped, the NFL world has been dropping their shocked reactions to one of the legendary figures of the NFL not being inducted at first chance. Future Hall of Fame defensive end JJ Watt, who is now one of the top color commentators in the league, is one of them, as he can't believe Belichick is not being inducted.

“I can’t be reading this right,” Watt posted on X, formerly Twitter. “This has to be some knock-off Hall of Fame or something, it can’t be the actual NFL Hall of Fame.

“There is not a single world whatsoever in which Bill Belichick should not be a First-Ballot Hall of Famer.”

When looking at Belichick's accomplishments, it's hard to argue against his position. The legendary New England Patriots head coach is one of the Mount Rushmore figures in NFL history. He is third all-time in career wins among all head coaches in the regular season, all while being one of the best postseason coaches ever. His 31 wins and six Super Bowl championships both stand alone as NFL records.

It's hard to understand why Belichick would not have been inducted, even amid his already-disastrous stint in the college ranks at North Carolina. However, that does not undo his immense success at the NFL level and his reputation as one of the greatest winners in the sport's history.

Belichick made his name as a defensive mastermind as an assistant in the 1980s and 1990s before becoming the head coach in New England. From there, he and Tom Brady built one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history over the next two decades.