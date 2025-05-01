John Elway's close friend and former agent Jeff Sperbeck tragically lost his life on Wednesday when he fell off of a moving golf cart that was being driven by Elway. The two friends were attending Stagecoach, a popular country music festival, with their wives, and they were leaving a party when the incident occured on Saturday. Sperbeck hit his head when he fell, and he was on life support after the incident before passing away.

John Elway released a statement on Wednesday following the death of Jeff Sperbeck:

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck,” Elway said. “There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me. My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”

According to reports, Sperbeck was still breathing after he fell off the golf cart, but he was not conscious. Elway immediately called 911 after Sperbeck fell off of the back of the moving golf cart and hit his head. Once paramedics arrived, Sperback was taken to Desert Region Medical Center. No one else was injured in the incident.

It is unclear how fast the golf cart was moving or if there were any sharp turns or bumps in the road that caused the fall.

John Elway and Jeff Sperbeck have been good friends for a long time, and they even opened up a winery together back in 2013. Elway played in the NFL from 1983 until 1998. He spent his entire career with the Denver Broncos.