Unfortunately for legendary quarterback and former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway, he was involved in a golf cart accident that left his friend on life support.

TMZ Sports reports Elway was driving the vehicle. Law enforcement and other sources told the outlet that the Hall of Fame quarterback was on the golf cart on Saturday, April 26, 2025, when his business partner and former agent, Jeff Sperbeck, fell off the back while it was moving. Sperbeck hit his head on the asphalt, resulting in a “traumatic injury,” as TMZ Sports puts it.

The accident occurred after a party after the Stagecoach music festival, which Elway and Sperbeck attended with their wives earlier in the day. They were leaving a post-event party when the accident happened.

According to sources, Elway made the 911 call immediately after his friend fell. Sperbeck was unconscious but still breathing once paramedics arrived on the scene. He was then taken to Desert Regional Medical Center.

Luckily, nobody else was reportedly injured. Cops did not respond to the scene either. Sperbeck is on life support, and doctors are preparing to “harvest his organs for donation.'

Since Elway's retirement from football in 1998, he has remained close with Sperbeck. They even launched a winery, 7Cellars, together in 2013.

Who is John Elway?

Elway is a legendary quarterback who played for the Broncos from 1983-1998. He was selected with the first pick in the 1983 NFL Draft.

As a player, he won two Super Bowls for the Broncos. He was also named Super Bowl MVP in one of those games. In 1987, Elway was named NFL MVP as well.

He made nine Pro Bowls throughout his career and was also a three-time NFL Second-team All-Pro. Elway finished his career with over 51,000 passing yards and 300 touchdowns.

After retiring, Elway returned to the Broncos over a decade later as their General manager/Executive VP of football operations. Elway remained in that role until 2020. He was then the President of football operations in 2021 before taking on a consultant role in 2022.

As an executive, Elway led the Broncos to one Super Bowl victory in 2016. It was Peyton Manning's final year of his legendary career, and the Broncos beat Cam Newton — who won NFL MVP for his regular season — and the Carolina Panthers.

He also worked as the Co-owner and CEO of the Colorado Rush arena football team based out of Denver, Colorado. The team remained together from 2003-08.