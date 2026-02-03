Bad Bunny continues to hog the headlines these days as he won big at the Grammy Awards and is scheduled to perform in the halftime show of Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Even Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold wants a piece of Bad Bunny.

While the selection of Bad Bunny, or Benito Antonio Ocasio in real life, initially raised eyebrows, it seems like more fans have grown to embrace the popular rapper.

Among them is Darnold, who expressed his admiration for the award-winning artist from Puerto Rico.

“It's unbelievable. I love his music. It's great to have him perform at the Super Bowl,” said the 28-year-old signal-caller in a media conference.

“I wish that I could see it, but I'm afraid I'll be getting ready for the second half at that moment. But I know a lot of people are excited about him performing.”

Sam Darnold is psyched for Bad Bunny's #AppleMusicHalftime show 🔥 SBLX Opening Night on @nflnetwork

pic.twitter.com/iNZfDPst6S — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2026

Bad Bunny won Album of the Year for “DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS” at the Grammy Awards on Sunday—the first Spanish language album to earn the prize—a great precursor to his halftime performance on football's biggest stage. He also won Record of the Year for “DtMF.”

To recall, Kendrick Lamar's halftime show in Super Bowl LIX drew rave reviews, particularly his performance of “Not Like Us,” his diss track for Drake.

While Bad Bunny has no beef with a fellow rapper, he has grabbed attention with his views against the government's immigration crackdown.

As for Darnold, as he mentioned, he has more important things to think about. His matchup with New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will be a focal storyline of Super Bowl LX, as the Seahawks look to be en fuego on Sunday and return to the top of the NFL.