The end of the season in the NFL is always an exciting time, both for the Super Bowl and for the NFL awards that get handed out. This season, the league added a new award with the Protector of the Year honor, given to the best offensive lineman in football.

On Wednesday, the finalists were officially announced. The Denver Broncos have two nominees in tackle Garrett Bolles and guard Quinn Meinerz, while Bears guard Joe Thuney and Lions tackle Penei Sewell also made the cut. A pair of centers were also nominated, as Creed Humphrey of the Chiefs and Aaron Brewer of the Dolphins were recognized.

Sewell is widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the league, but he was a member of a Lions offensive line that struggled more than usual this season for a Detroit team that underachieved. Brewer was a standout on an improved Dolphins offensive line, while Humphrey was one of the few bright spots in a Chiefs team that had a nightmare season.

Article Continues Below

Both Broncos nominees are strong candidates to win the award after Denver boasted arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, leading Denver all the way to the AFC Championship Game. Bolles is one of the best pass blockers in the NFL, and Meinerz is an absolute mauler on the ground, which unlocked multiple dimensions of Sean Payton's offense.

Thuney is also a worthy nominee after coming to Chicago during the offseason in the first year under Ben Johnson. Thuney's presence at guard unlocked what was one of the best running games in the NFL this season, despite the Bears not having a truly elite running back. The former Chief even showcased his versatility in the playoffs, when he kicked out to left tackle in the Divisional Round against the Rams and more than held his own.

Whoever wins the Protector of the Year award in 2025 will be making history as the first of his kind in the NFL. The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors on Feb. 5, a few nights before the Seahawks and Patriots battle in the Super Bowl.