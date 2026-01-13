The Houston Texans delivered a decisive 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night in the AFC Wild Card round. Pittsburgh led 7-6 early, but Houston’s defense took control after halftime and pulled away with three unanswered touchdowns. The loss marked the Steelers' seventh straight postseason defeat and another first-round exit under Mike Tomlin. With the outcome decided late, the Steelers turned to Mason Rudolph at quarterback as attention shifted to the future of Aaron Rodgers, who has not confirmed his plans going forward yet.

Houston flipped the game immediately after the break. The Texans' defense tightened coverage across the field, generated steady pressure up front, and disrupted Pittsburgh’s timing on nearly every possession. What began as a narrow one-point contest quickly turned into a one-sided affair as the Steelers struggled to sustain drives or protect the football.

The defining moment came when Calen Bullock jumped a route and returned an interception for a touchdown, pushing the Texans' lead to 30-6. The play effectively sealed the outcome and underscored the dominance of Houston’s defensive performance, which overwhelmed Pittsburgh throughout the second half.

Shortly after the pick-six, Pittsburgh made a quarterback change. NFL’s Ian Rapoport took to his X, formerly Twitter, sharing that after Bullock’s score made it a 30-6 game, Rudolph had been inserted into the contest.

“Mason Rudolph has replaced Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers in what could be Rodgers final game,” Rapoport wrote.

Rodgers exited without addressing his future, leaving uncertainty around whether Monday night marked the final appearance of his career. The late substitution reflected both the lopsided score and the broader questions now facing the Steelers as they head into another offseason following a disappointing playoff exit.

The Texans advance to the AFC divisional round with momentum for the New England Patriots next Sunday in a clash of tough defenses. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s loss deepens postseason concerns and raises questions about its future under Tomlin.