With less than a month until the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants' trade rumors have seemingly resurfaced. Well after rumors of New York being potentially interested in trading up for Tennessee's No. 1 pick arose, general managers Joe Schoen and Mike Borgonzi were reportedly seen having a discussion in Florida.

With most owners and managers in Palm Beach, Floria, for the league's annual meeting, Schoen and Borgonzi are not the only two executives in the area. However, the two were seen meeting over coffee at The Breakers Palm Beach Resort, according to NY Daily News columnist Pat Leonard.

“Giants GM Joe Schoen and Titans GM Mike Borgonzi were just out in the open here at The Breakers having coffee and chatting for a bit,” Leonard tweeted. “Titans are picking No. 1 in the NFL Draft. Giants are picking No. 3.”

As the days go by, Cam Ward continues to separate himself as the consensus No. 1 pick of the draft. The Titans appear destined to take Ward first overall, making it likely the Giants would only trade up from No. 3 to No. 1 to take the Miami quarterback.

However, with New York signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, the odds of New York going all-in on Ward have seemingly decreased. The team could still draft Shedeur Sanders at No. 3, but its investment in Wilson and Winston in free agency appears to indicate a potential focus on other positions in the draft.

Giants, Titans share similar stances ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

As two rebuilding franchises, the Titans and Giants enter the 2025 NFL Draft with similar goals. Both entered the offseason in dire need of a quarterback more than anything else, making that their early focus of the draft. The Cleveland Browns, who hold the No. 2 pick of the draft, have also expressed interest in a quarterback despite having DeShaun Watson under contract through the 2026 season.

Although all three teams showed initial interest in Ward and Sanders, the pre-draft process has favored the former as the top quarterback of the class. As such, Ward has turned into the heavy favorite to be taken first overall, whether it be by the Titans, Giants, or any other team that decides to get itself involved. The consensus belief is that Sanders will also be a top-five pick to either Cleveland at No. 2 or New York at No. 3.

However, despite the Giants' clear interest in Sanders, their decision is still dependent on that of the Browns. Since signing Wilson, New York has also shown interest in Travis Hunter, who Brian Daboll called “remarkable.”