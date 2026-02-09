If there is one guy who must be thrilled for the Seattle Seahawks' victory in Super Bowl LX, it is New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson.

Before the win on Sunday, the last time the Seahawks lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy was in 2014, with Wilson under center. While the veteran quarterback has not won the championship since then, he must be happy for his former team's return to the zenith.

Wilson, his wife Ciara, and their children were present at Levi's Stadium to watch the Seahawks defeat the New England Patriots, 29-13.

.@DangeRussWilson, @ciara and the fam are in the building. Super Bowl LX – 6:30pm ET on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/wcokSNKBRr — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026

Fans were glad to see Wilson and his family in attendance.

“This is humbling for him to be there to root on the team he won it all for, but they also let him go. Major respect Russ,” said @Im_DoubleDigits.

“Russ's trade built this team, so let's ride with the Seahawks! Russ is back in the house he built!” added @kmoore031.

“Russ’s Super Bowl pregame smile? That’s the real MVP energy,” wrote @arc7614.

“Looks like @DangeRussWilson, @Ciara, and the whole crew came out ready for the big night!” posted @Carey3060831622.

“Let's make some noise for Ciara,” commented @styke_web3.

The 37-year-old Wilson had a forgettable first season with the Giants, losing his starting job to Jaxson Dart. They missed the playoffs for the third straight year.

Watching the Seahawks win it all must be a pleasing consolation for the former Super Bowl MVP.