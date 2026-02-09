Sam Darnold looked dazed—in a good way—on the field just moments after the Seattle Seahawks took down the New England Patriots, 29-13, in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. It has been quite the journey for Darnold, and now, finally, he earned his much-coveted ring.

Darnold was impressively steady for the Seahawks, spearheading them in the fourth quarter when the Patriots tried to stage a miraculous rally. He went 19-of-38 for 202 yards and one touchdown.

The 28-year-old veteran made history by becoming the first starting quarterback to win the championship after playing with at least five teams.

Fans were ecstatic for Darnold, who has been nothing but a true warrior in his career despite the tough hurdles.

“Well done, Sam. Super happy for him, man. I thought the narrative created around him when he lost last year was unfair, and the (Minnesota) Vikings were meant to pay him,” said @ZunguMthoko.

“THE LIBERATION OF SAM DARNOLD IS COMPLETE. From the (New York) Jets and ghosts to a Super Bowl ring in Seattle,” added @ikepower_.

“Talk about perseverance! Sam Darnold making history,” wrote @urfavoritesclip.

“Beautiful moments. I love every bit of it. Congratulations to him,” posted @Phyllan_official.

“Division rival aside, I’m so happy for Sam. Turned his career around,” greeted @SJtheAngeleno.

“SAMMY D! WE ALWAYS BELIEVED,” exclaimed @saket1229.

Darnold did not disappoint in his first trip to the Super Bowl, leading the Seahawks to a strong start. They never relinquished the lead en route to their first crown since 2014 and vindication for the veteran signal-caller.

The biggest triumph of his career should only spur Darnold to get even better and possibly start a dynastic run in Seattle.