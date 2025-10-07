NFL commentator Ryan Clark took time on Monday night to address a serious topic that happened off the football field. Clark paid tribute to the late LSU football star Kyren Lacy, who died earlier this year. Lacy was criminally charged before he died, with negligent homicide as well as a hit-and-run.

New evidence shows that Lacy was not guilty of those crimes. Clark took some time on ESPN Monday to address Lacy's innocence.

“Kyren Lacy was supposed to be on a NFL field this weekend. That made it important to say “Kyren Lacy was innocent” on ESPN before the night ended. His name and face were plastered everywhere when he was under investigated. So it’s only right we say it now!” Clark posted on X, formerly Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/P9ddR97iU9 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lacy died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, after being charged. He was accused of being responsible for a car crash that took the life of an elderly man. New video evidence shows that Lacy was in fact not involved in the crash.

“There’s no amount of words that would bring him back, but someone needs to pay for the lies, deceit and evil he endured. R.I.P. brother. Always love!” Clark added.

Clark is a former NFL player, who now works for ESPN.

There are calls for a new investigation into the Kyren Lacy case

Before his death, Louisiana police charged Lacy with negligent homicide. Lacy turned himself in to authorities, per CNN, following that incident.

Groups are calling for a new investigation into how this case was handled by authorities.

“We know from data that Kyren Lacy did in fact pass four cars, there’s no disputing that. Further north, Kyren Lacy passed four cars,” attorney Matt Ory said, per CNN.

“However, he was back in his lane of travel, 92.3 yards – back in his lane – behind (the car occupying the man killed in the crash). … He’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key word, behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never.”

Before his death, Lacy was a star wide receiver at LSU. He finished the 2024 season with 866 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He posted more than 2,000 receiving yards in his college career.