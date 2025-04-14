Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is grieving following the news that Kyren Lacy, his friend and former LSU teammate, died in an apparent suicide after fleeing police.

The 24-year-old wide receiver was arrested and faced potential charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle after allegedly causing a crash that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old retired marine named Herman Hall. A grand jury was scheduled to hear evidence on the case starting Monday.

On Saturday night, Lacy allegedly discharged a firearm into the ground during an argument with a female family member, prompting the woman to call the police. Officers eventually pursued the man on the road, but his vehicle crashed. It is believed he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before the car came to a stop. Daniels spent two years at Baton Rouge with Lacy.

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is paying tribute to the former Tigers talent, reflecting back on the special bond they formed in college. He compiled images and clips of the 2024 Second-Team All-SEC selection, along with some heartfelt captions, via the @JayDanielsMVP X account.

Jayden Daniels remembers Kyren Lacy

“It was always us 4 no matter what,” Daniels wrote, referring to himself, Lacy, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

Additionally, Daniels showed an image of the two men celebrating a Lacy score from a game versus Texas A&M in November of 2023 (same as thumbnail for this article), which marked the final touchdown pass the Heisman Trophy winner ever threw at LSU. The Commanders cornerstone also included an interview that highlighted the 6-foot-3 wideout's “goofy” personality. The clip that will evoke the most emotion, however, is the one that calls back to a 2024 NFL Draft moment.

Kyren Lacy surprised both Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers by congratulating them via video. They joyfully reacted by telling the Thibodaux, Louisiana native “he was next.” Daniels' NSFW response depicts the sorrow he is currently feeling. “F****d me up {with} this one 2.”

Jayden Daniels reacts to Kyren Lacy’s tragic death through his IG story pic.twitter.com/zlOrWvw7r3 — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) April 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

LSU athletes mourn the loss of Kyren Lacy

Daniels' relationship with Lacy makes this a particularly difficult time for him, but Malik Nabers and other former LSU football stars are also expressing their sadness in the wake of the athlete's apparent suicide. “Rest easy lil bro,” Odell Beckham Jr. posted on Instagram, via TMZ Sports. “Lost for words,” Leonard Fournette said. “Talk to you last week.” 2023 women's basketball national champion Angel Reese also offered her condolences.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray reacted to Lacy's death, while also bringing focus to Herman Hall.

“One of the saddest stories all around man, RIP to Kyren Lacy,” he posted on X. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the LSU community. I also want to extend my condolences to Herman Hall and his family. Everyone lost in this scenario. Hug your loved ones tight, tomorrow isn't promised.”

Kyren Lacy's lawyer, Matthew Ory, issued a statement following the news that vehemently criticized the nature of the criminal investigation concerning his client. He believes the possible charges facing Lacy should be declined.

It is unclear how the legal process will unfold moving forward, but Jayden Daniels just wants to hold on to the memories he made with his friend at LSU. “Love you brudda {for real},” No. 5 wrote.