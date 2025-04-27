The Southeastern Conference made history at the 2025 NFL Draft with 79 players selected, the most ever from a single conference. From the first pick to the final rounds, the SEC showed once again that it’s the heart and soul of college football. The Big Ten Conference had the second-highest number of players selected with 45 picks, trailing only the SEC's record-setting amount.

Top names led the charge early. LSU's Will Campbell was the first SEC player taken when he went No. 4 to the New England Patriots. Missouri's Armand Membou (No. 7) and Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. (No. 9) also went in the top 10. Ultimately, 15 SEC players went in the first round, while the Big Ten notched 11. Georgia and Texas had the most first-round picks for SEC schools with three apiece, though Ohio State took the crown for most first-round picks with four. Michigan also had three.

Georgia wound up with 13 total picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, second overall behind Ohio State's 14. The record for most all-time is Georgia's 15 in 2022.

NFL teams continue to trust SEC players because of the competition they face every Saturday. These guys play against future pros every week, and that shows when it’s time to move up to the next level. Tough, fast, and experienced is the kind of talent the league wants, and the SEC delivers more than anyone else.

The previous record for players drafted from one conference was also held by the SEC, but this year pushed it to another level. With nearly 80 players heading to NFL teams, the gap between the SEC and everyone else just grew even more.

No matter how you look at it, the 2025 NFL Draft proved again that if you want NFL talent, you look to the SEC. And judging by this year’s results and the recruits these school have, that’s not changing anytime soon.