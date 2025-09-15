Next March, Tom Brady will compete in a Flag Football tournament in Saudi Arabia. Afterward, Brady seemingly hinted at the possibility of him competing in the first-ever Flag Football Olympics in 2028, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

“We’ll see,” Brady said. “Let’s see how this game goes.”

Tom Brady announced today that he is playing in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, an exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia in March. Brady was asked by @JourdanRodrigue if he would want to be involved in flag football in the Olympics: “We’ll see. Let’s see how this game goes.” pic.twitter.com/7hqwq0WQP8 — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 15, 2025

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic will commence during the Riyadh Season from October to March in Saudi Arabia. It will be part of a larger cultural festival that includes sports, entertainment, and concerts.

In addition to Brady, Saquon Barkley, Rob Gronkowski, CeeDee Lamb, and Christian McCaffrey will be participating. Additionally, Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, and Kyle Shanahan will serve as the three coaches, and comedian Kevin Hart will host the event.

It will be broadcast on Fox and Hulu. This event will aim to help publicize the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. During those games, Flag Football will make its debut.

Already, buzz is generating at the prospect of NFL players competing in the games. Meanwhile, Brady, whether he competes or not, has shown flashes of his one-time dominance.

On Sunday, Brady, an analyst on Fox Sports, threw a perfect pass to former teammate Gronkowski during the pre-game show.

The prospect of Tom Brady in the Olympics would be a sight to see

In February 2023, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. However, his agreeing to play in a Flag Football tournament clearly indicates that he is still fully committed to the game.

It could be a sign of what can come in Los Angeles. If that were to happen, Brady on on the field representing his country on the world stage would be something magnificent. If anything, he would usher in an NBA equivalent of the Dream Team, debuting during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Given the dominance of American football and its global event, it would be a cake walk for Brady and company, no matter their age.