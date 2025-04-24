One of the most anticipated prospects in NFL Draft history is feeling confident before his life changes forever. Travis Hunter, who shined on both offense and defense for the Colorado Buffaloes, has one final piece of advice for the league ahead of the annual three-day extravaganza. And it is simple.

“Don't make a mistake,” he told NFL Network's Kimmi Chex on the red carpet, via ClutchPoints. Bold words from a bold man.

Hunter's insistence to play both cornerback and wide receiver at the professional level might make some people uneasy, considering football punishes those who just take on one position, but his superb talent is undeniable. The two-way phenom showcased his elite athleticism and playmaking ability throughout the 2024 campaign and ended the year with the illustrious Heisman Trophy in his hands.

Is there any way for Travis Hunter to live up to the hype?

Beyond his individual excellence, Hunter made a huge impact on the program. He helped the Buffaloes win nine games for the first time since 2016, proving himself to be a one-of-a-kind difference-maker. One specific franchise is hoping the 6-foot, 188-pounder can have a similar or even greater effect moving forward.

But which one? The Cleveland Browns are big favorites to select Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Given their tortured history, it makes sense to chase a unicorn who could dramatically change the team's long-term trajectory. Pairing the CB/WR with former Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett might give opponents all they can handle.

Of course, there is another way to look at a Travis Hunter-Cleveland union. If there was a shortlist of the organizations that would fail to reap the benefits of a unicorn, the Browns would be on it. Judging by his self-belief, however, the two-time All-American thinks he will succeed no matter where he lands.

Hunter recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns at receiver last season, ranking in the top-five in all three categories. He maintained peak form at corner, which many consider to be his most natural position, totaling four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble and 25 solo tackles.

It is unclear how he would sustain such a sizable workload in the pros, but his future employer may want to at least see if it is possible. The already rampant speculation will only intensify once Hunter officially arrives in the NFL.