Former No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance has been added to the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ negotiation list, according to SportsCentre’s Dave Naylor. The move gives the CFL team exclusive rights to negotiate a contract with Lance, signaling a possible shift in his career following underwhelming stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

The Roughriders are allowed to list up to 45 players on their negotiation list, which grants exclusive negotiating rights as long as the player is not under contract elsewhere. Lance, currently a free agent, is eligible to sign immediately. His father, Carlton Lance, played one season with the Roughriders as a cornerback and earned CFL All-Rookie honors.

Lance’s NFL career began with promise after the 49ers traded up to select him third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, his time in San Francisco was hindered by injuries and a lack of consistent playing time. Over two seasons with the 49ers, he appeared in eight games and started four, showing flashes of potential but never solidifying his role.

In his rookie year, Lance posted 603 passing yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions in six games, completing 57.7% of his passes with a 97.3 passer rating. He added 168 rushing yards and one touchdown on 38 carries.

Lance was traded to the Cowboys in August 2023. In the 2024 season, he played four games for Dallas, throwing for 266 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception. He completed 61% of his passes and posted a 69.8 passer rating. On the ground, he recorded 41 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Over his three-year NFL career, Lance has totaled 1,329 passing yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions, with a 56.8% completion rate and an 76.5 passer rating. As a rusher, he’s accumulated 317 yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries.

Lance holds a career record of 5-7, including a 2-3 mark as a starter. One of those victories came with the Cowboys during the 2024 season.

With limited NFL interest and the Roughriders holding his CFL rights, Trey Lance could soon explore a fresh opportunity north of the border.