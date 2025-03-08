The Denver Broncos find themselves in an awkward quarterback situation with Zach Wilson, a $35 million investment who could soon be on his way out.

Zach Wilson, the former second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, faced a turbulent start to his career. After just three seasons, and only two of them focused on his development, the Jets decided to move on from him. Despite the challenging circumstances, Wilson now finds himself as QB3, sitting behind rookie Bo Nix, the highly touted prospect, and Jarrett Stidham, the NFL’s highest-paid backup.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Wilson could find a new home with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. If that move materializes, he could be throwing passes to Travis Hunter in 2025 and beyond.

The Titans have long appeared to be a sensible destination for Zach Wilson, and it would be surprising if he didn’t receive at least some consideration for a potential starting role. While they could explore drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they might also opt to stand pat and select Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter instead.

Zach Wilson potentially playing with Travis Hunter and the Titans

The Broncos saw an opportunity to rejuvenate Zach Wilson’s career and potentially increase his market value. However, Denver have already declined Wilson’s fifth-year option, essentially signaling that he’s not part of their long-term plans. Despite an impressive 2024 preseason—posting 397 yards, three touchdowns, and a 115.4 passer rating—he never saw action in meaningful games.

Then there's the financial hurdle. Wilson is guaranteed $5.5 million, making him a tough sell on the trade market. Realistically, the Broncos aren’t going to shell out third-string money for a quarterback who won’t even take a snap.

During his stint with the Jets, Wilson struggled significantly, posting a 12-21 record across 33 starts while tossing more interceptions (25) than touchdowns (23). He also led the league in yards lost on sacks (370) in 2021 and fumbles lost (7) in 2023.

Beyond his on-field struggles, one particular incident cemented Wilson’s reputation among Jets fans and much of the NFL. After a dismal 9-of-22 passing performance for 77 yards with no touchdowns in a 10-3 loss to the Patriots in 2022, Wilson refused to take accountability for the defeat. His response didn’t sit well with the team, leading to his demotion to third-string quarterback.